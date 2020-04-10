With every new answer a new question pops up as we meander through this COVID-19 pandemic.
What is certain is that our lives have forever been changed. To think things will ever return to what we once considered normal is a bit unreasonable.
Many are angry. Americans aren’t fond of parameters, even when they are in their own best interest.
In just a matter of weeks, we’ve lost nearly half the number of Americans killed during the three-year Korean War and nearly a quarter the number killed during the 10-year Vietnam War.
Let that sink in for a moment. It’s only been weeks, and we’ve lost that many Americans.
For those questioning the rationale behind closing non-essential business, the real question is how many deaths are too many? It’s crazy to even think for a moment that anyone would be fine with sacrificing anyone, much less thousands or more, to ensure some semblance of a strong economy.
Decisions are tough right now. From the president, to the governor, to mayors and school superintendents, there are few easy tasks right now.
A familiar refrain has reemerged, “We’re in this together.”
Sometimes, it’s hard to believe.
There are those who simply won’t go along with the plan. There are those who seem intent on ruining things for everyone — whether it’s leaving heaps of trash in a popular parking area for a trail or hoarding toilet paper and disinfectant wipes. There are those who continue to propagate falsehoods, mostly through the anonymity of the internet or social media. Many continue the madness by spreading false information, or outright lies.
Aren’t we dealing with enough? Can’t we, as a society, agree that we need to ensure we have the right information before we continue a social media meme, just because we think it’s cute, or a jab at someone?
Through all of this we’re seeing some of the best in Americans. Businesses are adapting to assist those on the front lines. People we routinely take for granted are getting the respect they’ve long deserved.
No one knows where this is going, nor do we know how this will forever change the way we do things — from everyday chores to attendance at church or school functions.
During a time of extreme uncertainty, there’s one thing we all can do to lift everyone else up. It’s simple too.
Be nice. All the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.