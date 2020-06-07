As I’ve written before, there are many conspiracy theories which attract varying groups of people. Why? I’m sure there is a psychological explanation. There is also some research indicating certain people are predisposed to buy into a conspiracy theory. In my experience concerning people I know, they believe a certain way in order to explain or blame a condition they have experienced. Others distrust organizations as a whole, believing that in order to forward their goals organizations have to victimize individuals.
Maybe I’m just the trusting type. There has never been a time in my life when I believed our government and its branches conspired to harm groups of people. Are the employees of some branches of government flawed individuals? Sure, just as there are flawed individuals in every field of endeavor including religious organizations. Racism, ageism, chauvinism and plain distrust are present everywhere, along with people who suffer with mental health issues. And despite politically incorrect thinking I still believe evil lives within some human beings.
Take the horrible situation recently in Minneapolis ... some would conclude after so many similar incidents related to police and black Americans that there’s a conspiracy among police professionals to target that community. I don’t think so. Rather there are many individuals within police departments who hold onto old stereotypes and prejudices. Unfortunately the vigorous training police undergo has obviously not dispelled these pre-existing subliminal ideas in many police professionals. In fact the constant state of violence in many large cities with poor neighborhoods may actually reinforces such ideas.
Since 2015 all Americans have fallen victim to the prime source of conspiracy theories. That source sits in the White House (or a bunker out of any imagined harm’s way) and has propagated quite a few theories of his own making or imagining. Prior to Election Day Donald Trump asserted that if he didn’t win that proved there was a conspiracy to “fix” the election. Before, during and ever since the election, our president has loudly proclaimed that certain media outlets report “fake news.” Another totally unproven conspiracy theory. Once the votes were counted and Trump won the Electoral vote but lost the popular vote by over 2.7 million votes he falsely claimed widespread voter fraud and argued that if not for fraud he would have won by millions of votes.
When the first of many staffers chosen by Trump was fired – Michael Flynn – he was first outed as having made deals with Russian diplomats before the inauguration of Donald Trump and then subsequently lying to the FBI about doing that exact thing. By the spring of 2017, when the Mueller Investigation was initiated, Trump once again falsely claimed there was a conspiracy to end his presidency. Although he somehow dodged the bullet and was not directly implicated as having colluded with the Russians, Donald Trump was justly impeached before being exonerated by the Kangaroo Court better known as the United States Senate. And once again Trump floated false conspiracy theories about a “witch hunt” by Democrats in the House of Representatives.
Since then it has been one conspiracy after another. The latest is the “Obamagate” conspiracy. Donald Trump absolutely hates Barack Obama and if there is ever to be a legacy for this president, it will be that he obliterated all evidence of President Obama’s work while chief executive. Just this past winter Trump theorized that the coronavirus was made up by Democrats out to ruin his presidency and re-election in 2020. Two months later this same man claimed he was the first to recognize coronavirus as “something big.” Yet people believed him and continue to believe him despite an absolute lack of evidence for most every conspiracy Donald Trump has invented. Why?
This past week I ran into a former co-worker. He’s a hard-working guy who had just changed jobs. We got to talking and at one point he said something to the effect “we just have to stop this mail-in vote scheme.” I asked why he thought it was a problem. He replied that whenever a vote was mailed in the “Democrats would sort the votes and dump all Republican votes into the trash.” I was stunned. I could see that he didn’t really know the process of counting mail in votes and furthermore he had fallen victim to the latest conspiracy offered by our President. You know ... the one in which Trump insisted children run down the street and steal the mail in ballots from everyone’s mailboxes.
To accept this conspiracy theory, not only do you have to believe, against all evidence to the contrary that this has ever been an issue with any election, but you also have to believe these “children” know and understand that they then have to destroy the Republican votes so the Democrats would prevail. If you’re reading this and thinking “that’s exactly right, that’s how the Democrats fix elections,” I have no words for you. You obviously have come to the point in your life when you believe a single man, a demagogue, a liar, a would-be authoritarian leader, instead of the facts. You then, sir or madam, are beyond help and I can only hope you are in a distinct minority in this country.
If not, and your man wins in November, God help us all, and God have mercy on the United States.
