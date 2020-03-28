We, like you, are continuing to monitor the latest developments as COVID-19 grips the nation, and the commonwealth.
Last week we announced The Standard-Journal would be shifting to a three-day print schedule — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — along with a three-day online publication via the e-Edition — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
We encourage readers to take advantage of the website, www.standard-journal.com, where subscribers can take advantage of all content free of charge, including the e-Edition. Simply send us your email and we’ll send you notifications when the newspaper is live online — typically early in the morning.
Along with our routine coverage of local news, events, and more, our website features a plethora of additional coverage through PA Post (statewide news), Associated Press and more. We are also providing much of the coronavirus content free of charge to all visitors to the site.
With many businesses shut down, the Pa. economy has taken a tremendous hit. Very few businesses are immune, certainly not ours.
We continue to put in the hours, make the phone calls and ask the pertinent questions to provide you with the best local news possible.
Starting next week, we will bring back our television book, which features the entire week of listings. We are also shifting our puzzle pages to include two puzzle pages for each day we publish a physical newspaper.
Stay tuned for additional content, including additional puzzles on e-Edition days, special sections (we debuted an automotive page and Master Gardener feature in recent e-Editions).
Online content can be accessed via home computer, as well as with a personal mobile device such as a smart phone or tablet.
To take advantage of our online presence, and all it offers, subscribers can call us at 570-742-9671 and provide an email. To subscribe, call us and get set up for yourself.
