• It’s a debate that dates back 300 years and involves hunting, Sundays and private property rights — all fiercely debated among those with skin in the game.
The House Game and Fisheries Committee this week approved an amended version of Senate Bill 147, which will grant Sunday hunting for three days to Pa. hunters if, as expected, it passes the full House. It also strengthens property rights, something the farm bureau fought for.
We see both sides. Hunters want more opportunities — which has come with expansion of several seasons — and farmers and others want one day during the hunting seasons void of the gunfire, and foot and vehicular traffic.
There are plenty of those who enjoy the outdoors on the weekends and they, like hunters, are limited in the days they can get out due to everyone’s workload, family commitments, etc.
Blue laws, as they are more commonly known, were enacted to get more people to attend church. Such laws are slowly, but surely, going away entirely.
This compromise from Harrisburg seems reasonable for all those involved. Any thoughts of extending hunting to additional Sundays would not be wise.
• The scholastic fall season has been a memorable one for area student athletes. There are legitimate District 4 title contending teams looking to extend their seasons this week, including the Lewisburg soccer teams. Congrats to the Lewisburg boys and Warrior Run girls cross country teams on their District 4 championships, and they will be joined by Milton boys and Lewisburg girls at the state championships Saturday in Hershey.
On the gridiron, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Warrior Run football teams will make postseason appearances, much to the delight of Friday football fans.
Here’s wishing good luck to all our area teams as the District 4 postseason continues this week.
• Civic organizations in our area, including the Lions/Lioness, Rotary, Kiwanis, woman’s clubs, garden clubs and more have continued to do the work few others are willing to take on.
They receive too little recognition for honoring local students, cleaning local roadways, sponsoring scholarships and making our communities better for all those who call the region home.
• At some point, we have to recognize people are just nasty. Hatred is nothing new in this land of the free. There are those who don’t like someone because of the collegiate team they root for, despite the fact they never went to college, so of course people are going to derive hatred from senseless ignorance stemmed in racist, homophobic and other learned behaviors. After all, no one is born racist, right?
Governments needn’t dedicate days, weeks or months to a select portion of the population. Rather, we should all work to better society as a whole. As much as many try to include all, that effort is doomed to fail.
Working toward a better society for all of us is a monumental task. When have Americans backed down from a challenge, though?
• Kudos to the Milton Police Department for yet another successful Trail of Treats. It’s great to see government entities engage with the communities they serve. We are fortunate to have that here locally. Local fire departments recently spent valuable time with local students discussing fire safety as well.
— The Standard-Journal
