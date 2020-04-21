In life, times of tragedy and sorrow force us as individuals to take stock. A mother or father dies and the children reflect on their parenting abilities and perhaps decide to reconnect with their families. Someone loses a job and files for unemployment the first time forcing them to evaluate their financial health. Another individual receives a devastating diagnosis at a physical exam and re-evaluates their lifestyle, often deciding to eat better and exercise more. Life’s tough times have a way of focusing us humans on what’s important or what’s missing from our lives.
The coronavirus has in many ways given the human race a focus on what’s important to the entire race. When faced with an illness that has spread like wildfire to all corners of the globe, to our allies and enemies alike, raises the question: Is there a better way to resolve our differences that might avoid killing one another in war? Why can’t we all – countries, religions, cultures and even terror driven groups – understand that survival and respecting our unique lifestyles are more important than power or control over other human beings?
Likewise, this pandemic has literally cleared the air and allowed people living in polluted areas to see the benefits of clean air. In the big cities of this country alone, there have been decreases in the amount of particulate in the air by 33 to 75 percent. Cities in Europe like London and Rome saw a 50 percent reduction in air pollution. The people in New Delhi, India are seeing the distant Alps for the first time in 30 years. Beijing, China usually has unhealthy readings for particulate in the air, but after their government issued strict shelter in place rules in January, their readings have fallen to acceptable and even healthy levels. Unfortunately as soon as China opened up their factories and loosened restrictions on travel, air pollution quickly returned.
The lesson for the world is this: We now know that tailpipe emissions account for a tremendous amount of the pollution in our air. Is the answer to stop using our gas-powered vehicles? Maybe not, but this is the time when it’s obvious we should be increasing the standards for lowering the emissions from cars. Instead the Trump Administration and his puppet Environmental Protection Agency leaders have extended the date by which auto manufacturers have to reduce emissions and increase mileage. The right thing to do is set a date by which all vehicles for personal, non-business use are at least hybrids, and even all electric powered. We have had a moment of clarity, if we don’t take advantage now you can forget that vacation to Florida or even Hawaii, they’ll be inundated with tidal flooding.
We’ve also been able to see how this illness has unequally affected the poor and needy in our society. Communities with significant, but not a majority of black Americans have noted that the majority of coronavirus victims and deaths are African-American. The question is why? The answer is decent healthcare and health insurance, more specifically the lack thereof. Americans with poor health insurance coverage and high deductibles wait to seek treatment when ill. Especially when coronavirus produces cold-like symptoms, people in this category put off visiting a doctor until they’re so ill they require emergency care. Unfortunately that often comes too late to save their lives.
The lesson here? Put aside partisan differences and finally hammer out a plan to make health insurance and healthcare affordable for all. It doesn’t have to be socialized medicine, but it has to be effective and affordable medicine. When this administration could have extended the deadline for signing onto Obamacare – at the outset of the coronavirus – they passed. Why? Because the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare was instituted by President Trump’s imagined nemesis: Barrack Obama. How many Americans might have had decent health insurance had they been able to sign up, and thus not have died from waiting too late to seek treatment. I guess we’ll never know, but we all know whose fault this isn’t, don’t we.
For me personally, this has been a time to get back in decent shape. With everyone and everything focused on COVID-19, I have found time to think about what and how I eat and plenty of time to get in miles of steps! Without the buzzing of cars on roads like JPM and Hospital Drive in Kelly Township, I can actually walk without taking my life in my hands. I’m not alone either. I’ve seen several groups of people out walking, taking advantage of the light or non-existent traffic. I’m hoping as I think others are, of keeping up with this great low-impact aerobics (under certain conditions) exercise. Maybe our local and county officials will also and make walking safer for pedestrians when traffic returns.
So there are other areas of our daily lives that we can see more clearly now without the “distractions” of work, travel, the gym, the parks ... well you get the drift. Stay safe, stay apart, wash your hands and be creative with your freedom and time.
