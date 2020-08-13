When progress was made toward a police pact between McEwensville and Watsontown, I knew there’d be pushback. It’s somewhat natural for Pennsylvanians, long noted for their provinciality.
However, this area has benefitted from a number of regionalization projects, including the Milton Regional Sewer Authority, Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Central Susquehanna Regional 911 and Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department — to name but a few.
Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite deserves credit for his role in seeing the pact through, as well as his willingness to listen as other municipalities (Turbotville) have expressed an interest. Growth can only benefit the region, expecially when it comes to law enforcement and an increased blanket of safety.
We no longer live in horse-and-buggy towns. Sometimes, however, we still act as if we do. Governance has long been slow to evolve. Taxpayers pay the price.
There are other tolls, too. Speeding and careless driving is a problem. These issues would likely wither with an increased police presence. It works in other states.
Regional policing deserves far more interest than it has garnered to date, but Pennsylvania is rather behind the times on such ventures. Hell, the commonwealth is the lone state in the union that does NOT allow local police to use radar to monitor motorists’ speeds. Radar, evidently, is too much for those charged with donning bullet-proof vests, and carry guns and tasers.
That, and many other Pennsylvania-unique policies, leave many just scratching their heads. PennDOT does a great job promoting safety along state roadways, but those in Harrisburg can’t provide local police with a tool which would make it easier to keep motorists at posted speed limits.
Hopefully, with forward-thinking people like Witherite, we see this trend — slow as it has been to develop — continue to evolve.
It would also be nice to see existing departments, like Buffalo Valley Regional, grow to include busy neighboring municipalities. Chief Paul Yost has garnered praise for his work establishing and maintaining the department. Neighboring municipalities include a high school, hospital and several busy shopping areas and still rely on state police for responses to crashes, thefts and additional incidents that come with a larger populace.
Pennsylvania long ago realized the need for regional policing exists. The Department of Community and Economic Development touts the benefits of regional policing and notes many issues with small departments across the commonwealth.
According to the department’s website, Pennsylvania has more police departments than any other state in the country, and many are too small to provide a full range of police services.
Sound familiar?
With declining revenues, a declining population and other factors to consider, more municipalities have opted to join forces. There are over 35 regional police departments representing 125-plus municipalities scattered across Pennsylvania.
Adding a few more from our area would be a welcome change.
