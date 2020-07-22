One has to wonder why certain things happen, and how.
Sure, it’s easy to go right to the pandemic and question just about everything, from why now, why us?
Then there are the reactions by those in power in the wake of the pandemic.
A story that first appeared online this week in The Standard-Journal pointed to the plight of local businesses. When we say local businesses, we are referencing those owned and operated by local residents.
Aside from those who actually contracted the virus, perhaps no other group has been more impacted by COVID-19 than local businesses, and local business owners. Millions of employers and employees across the country are routinely overlooked, ignored and passed over by state and federal lawmakers.
Why? Because they aren’t lining the pockets of those in power. They are independent, hard-working Americans, and not part of the corporate elite.
Consider what was done to assist true local businesses — the mom-and-pop shops, restaurants and retailers. Sure, there was some veiled attempt at relief from state and federal government, but the struggle continues.
Think about what happened.
Big-box stores were immediately deemed essential. Small businesses were forced to close, and then had to go through red tape in order to keep their doors open, if they were able to keep their doors open at all. Many had to make a case as to why they were “essential.”
The government included businesses with hundreds of employees among “small businesses” collecting pandemic relief. It’s hard to argue it was a fair fight.
Bringing businesses back online was a decision made by state and federal officials. If we remember, the whole idea of the shutdown was to keep people as close to home as possible, so if that’s the case, why wouldn’t we encourage people to visit their local businesses, local hardware stores and local retailers rather than sending thousands of people to a big-box store which may or may not be closer than local businesses?
It all sounds nuts when you reflect back. Government, in its attempt to keep us safe, corralled us into big-box stores while neglecting to see the benefit of keeping people closer to home, all while enabling local businesses — true local engines of the economy — to maintain a foothold.
Government officials talk about small businesses, but rarely do anything to ensure their success.
Self-inflicted wounds
The uproar over a recent Bloomsburg Fair social media post referencing Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine is warranted.
Seriously.
Last week, I questioned when will Americans grow up. Here I am asking yet again, simply because a group of people saw it fit to poke fun at someone because they either don’t understand someone, hate someone, or have nothing better to do than criticize people for their sexual orientation or identification.
Citing often critical responses to President Donald Trump, also a public figure, many cried foul in the wake of swift social media outcry.
The blatant difference here is Dr. Levine does her job, which calls for her to do her best at keeping Pennsylvanians safe and healthy.
Trump slings arrows, and routinely incites responses. Does he receive unwarranted ridicule? Certainly, and those who lash out at the president based on anything other than policy deserve to be called out.
The actions taken to denigrate Levine were not based on her actions, but her appearance and how she identifies. If you believe otherwise, you are part of the problem.
All of this is to say we believe those at the Bloomsburg Fair were genuine in the apologies offered up Tuesday. Someone certainly made a mistake in posting the pictures to the fair’s social media account, and hopefully a discussion internally addressed the issue and someone was further educated when it comes to respecting others.
In this overtly toxic culture we live in, is it so hard to just consider for a moment how beneficial sincere acts and genuine respect for one another would be? Is it so hard to simply be nice?
The answer is no, but we prove time and again, it is.
Just because you aren’t offended by the actions or words of others doesn’t acts or words are not offensive.
Some, we know, enjoy offending others. It’s a sport of sorts. Bullies have long existed.
However, well-meaning adults understand the importance of learning from our mistakes, and doing our best to create a more tolerable society. It’s something we all benefit from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.