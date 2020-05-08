A Glimpse of Blue
When life seems to make no sense to you —
Look to the heavens for reassurance —
look for a glimpse of blue
For out of a single act of cruelty comes
kindnesses one hundred fold.
Out of cowardice, there is great courage —
often untold.
From the ugliness of spirit comes the
beauty of hearts that are caring,
Out of weakness comes strength —
from selfishness there is sharing.
Out of fear comes faith, out of hate
there is lofe,
And from the darkness, the ashes —
the stars will soon shine above.
Right now life might make no sense to you,
But look to the heavens for reassurance —
you’ll see a glimpse of blue.
— Cindy Hassenplug,
Milton
Questionable behavior
I was in attendance at the McEwensville Borough teleconference meeting on March 6. Without elaborating I will just say that when elected officials resort to profanity and vulgar name calling directed toward citizens in a public forum, it’s time for them to step down or to be removed from office by the Northumberland County Board of Elections for unethical conduct.
There is no need to name names or go into details. The meeting was recorded and it is a matter of public record. They know who they are, I know who they are, and numerous citizens who also heard their comments know who they are; and it is time for them to go. Either way it is plain and simple.
Fred Wesner,
McEwensville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.