Measles had been eliminated in the United States. You may have noticed the use of “had been” indicates the past perfect tense, since the elimination of measles occurred in the past. We may soon face a new reality in which cases of this childhood disease rise over 1,000 in 2019 and a death will likely result. While any death is to be mourned, the death of a child or even older adult from measles is even more tragic in that the disease was conquered years ago. New studies indicate the news about measles gets even worse.
Back in the 1960s as the measles vaccine became popular and then mandatory, cases of measles dropped dramatically ... but so did deaths from other childhood diseases. Scientists and physicians were puzzled back then, wondering if by preventing measles in children they were healthier and less susceptible to other illness. Turns out they were close but more recent studies may have pinpointed the real reason the prevention of measles by vaccination made such an overall positive difference in the health of children.
Studies published recently in “Science” and “Science Immunology” support the most popular theory on the effects of vaccination. In actuality it may not be that the vaccine makes children immune to other childhood diseases but conversely, not being vaccinated and getting the measles makes children more susceptible to those other diseases. Our immune systems are quite amazing but not infallible. When exposed to infections our immune systems “keep track” of those encounters and use that “memory” to fight any future exposure and reinfection. It turns out coming down with a case of measles is not just a minor infection with an annoying itchy rash, but actually “punches holes” in the “memory” of our immune systems.
Both studies were done involving a community of Orthodox Protestants in Norway. While the community residents would not agree to vaccinate their children, they did agree to participate in the study. The studies took blood samples from 77 of the community’s children. One sample was taken initially and another was taken after the community notified doctors there was an outbreak of measles. The studies each researched different sections of the children’s immune systems and reached the same conclusion. Using new technology called VirScan scientists could determine the different infectious illnesses the children had been exposed to before they came down with the measles.
It turns out that using a drop of blood scientists could “map” the diversity antibodies in each of the children. It follows that the more diverse one’s immune system is – those with more diverse antibodies – the more resistant to disease one would be. The results of the “before and after” mapping of antibodies produced an amazing if not totally unexpected result. Children that had the measles lost from 50 to 73 percent of the diversity of antibodies in their systems; meaning of course they had lost 50 to 73 percent of their natural defenses other than measles. Scientists are saying getting the measles produces a kind of immune amnesia in our body’s defense system.
Vaccinating your children not only gives them a 96 percent chance of avoiding the measles, but helps them retain their natural defense against a host of other illnesses. This explains why besides eliminating measles in the general population, the measles vaccine protects children from other illness and promotes overall health. My wife and I made sure our three sons received all their vaccinations as they grew. They are at 36, 33 and 26 very healthy young men. This issue is important and very emotional to me as a close family member has decided not to vaccinate their children citing religious objections. It seems the first measles vaccines were cultured with chicken embryos (eggs). Later in the 1960s a new vaccine was cultured using the cells from an aborted fetus – resulting in a much more effective rate of measles (as well as mumps and rubella) prevention. That culture is still being used and no additional fetal cells, nor abortions have been performed for the sole purpose of culturing new vaccines.
In a free society we have the right to choices in many of life’s circumstances. We do not have the choice to drive under the influence of alcohol, to take (steal) a shiny new vehicle, to yell “fire” in a crowded building or to shoot someone. The reason we have laws is to protect the innocent and our fellow citizens. Neither should we have the choice not to vaccinate our children. My personal tragedy is that to say anything to this family member is to alienate them. My outlet is to write something like this in hopes it will encourage anyone considering avoiding vaccinating their children to read all scientific articles on the subject, and consider the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and National Institutes for Health (NIH).
Mike Tischio is a freelance columnist living in Union County. To comment, simply email newsroom@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.