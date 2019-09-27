We’ve heard from a good number of people who have enjoyed the changes we’ve made to The Standard-Journal over the last several weeks.
We continue to tweak things here and there, so keep the comments coming. We appreciate hearing from you and strive to bring you the best printed product we can.
Throughout the recent re-design, there’s one thing that hasn’t changed, and that’s our commitment to covering local news. Of course, we are always there to cover and promote local, community events and take pride in doing so better than any other media outlet. Whether it’s the Milton Harvest Festival, Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade or any number of local, community events, it’s clear who provides the best coverage.
It’s easy for other outlets, even some of the regional television stations to show up for a big news event, but it’s left to newspapers such as ours to bring you the meetings, news and action each and every week. When you least expect it, news of consequence can emerge, such as a tax increase, an issue impacting the lives of your children or grandchildren in their local schools, or changes to code or local ordinances.
Local news emanating from borough council, township and school board meetings goes largely unnoticed by those who do not read this newspaper. We routinely get questions from non-subscribers about things happening in local government.
There’s no cable news outlet that will show up to cover such events in your local community. Even some of the area newspapers have given up coverage of local government meetings, though some routinely follow up on news coming from those meetings after first reading about it in The Standard-Journal.
The high school building project in Lewisburg, elementary consolidations in several of our schools and planned construction projects have all been covered by this newspaper — from the first announcement. And, we’ll continue to provide information to the public.
We don’t often toot our own horns here at The Standard-Journal, but given the importance of what is happening locally on a number of fronts, it’s time to remind our friends and neighbors who is there to report the news of the day.
So, the next time your neighbor asked you where you heard about the proposed cost of the new athletic facility at Milton, or the amount of the loan secured by Warrior Run for the elementary school project, tell them where you read it.
It’s our community and you are our neighbor. We’re just doing our jobs, one that we enjoy, and take pride in.
