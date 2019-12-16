Help a veteran at Christmas
Drew Machamer and Al Hess had a vision nearly two decades ago to build the Union County World War II Honor Roll. They believed so much in their project that they put their own homes up as collateral to ensure the monument got built. Since its dedication in 2003 we have held a Veterans Day program by this hidden treasure of Union County.
In recent years we have added a benefit to our celebration and has slowly evolved into something pretty special. The very first year we aided two of the larger veterans organizations and felt good about what we did.
I have a good friend who is a Vietnam vet and he said to me, “ That’s all well and good Doug, but look closer to home as the big groups get plenty of help.” So I listened to Frank and that search lead me to the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg. I am truly indebted to him for this suggestion and our first visit was quite emotional.
We talked to veterans that were at one time homeless and now cared for properly and we knew this was the permanent place to assist. Might also add that the veterans homes are one of the rare places you can donate to that no administration costs are taken out. Everything you donate is utilized by the residents.
In all there are six veterans homes in Pennsylvania. A few weeks ago we made our yearly trip to Hollidaysburg with all of our donations and while visiting got to talk to about a dozen residents. Every one of them gave us a “thank you” for helping out the home. Might also add that Emily, the director we interact with, sends thank you notes to those who donate and is something that seems to be a lost art anymore.
So in this season of giving if I may suggest a really great place to direct some of your sharing I recommend helping the veterans homes here in our state. These heroes have done heir part to ensure our freedoms and the least we can do is say “thank you” by helping them in return.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
