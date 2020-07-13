Mazeppa celebration
The Memorial Day parade and ceremony has been a long-standing tradition in Mazeppa and was so sad when we had to postpone it this year. But it was decided that should Union County go green by the 4th of July a dual holiday event would be done.
Before we proceeded with any of this I contacted local law enforcement along with advice from a business person on how to do this in the proper way. Recently the town celebrated in fine fashion as we had the biggest parade ever in our small town.
Want to thank everyone involved and especially the Mifflinburg VFW for bringing their float down and joining us. Thanks to the color guard from American Legion Post 182 in Lewisburg for once again joining us. We were treated to the National Anthem by Ruth Hauger and special music by Dale Hauck.
The reaction was wonderful with people I don’t even know thanking us for organizing this parade. The one prevailing comment was, “it was just nice to have something to feel good about again!” Thanks again to all who were a part of making this a night to remember in Mazeppa.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
