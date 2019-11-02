I thought she was a college student headed to Lancaster.
The young woman got on Amtrak 43 at 30th Street, Philadelphia a couple of weeks ago. She was actually headed to Pittsburgh.
It was crowded and she asked if I was sitting with anyone.
I told her I wasn’t and she took the aisle seat. I was headed for Lewistown from New York where I’d visited my sister.
The girl on the train was medium height and slender.
No, make that really thin, with pale skin and grayish blue eyes. Actually, she looked wiped out, weary from travel or weary of somebody or something.
She had brownish hair but it was tough to make out the real shade because of some sloppy maroon coloring.
The style, neither short nor over the collar, looked like it was done in haste or at home. The color was in need of being done over or just washed completely out.
The girl wore a faded hoodie with Aeropostale or Abercrombie printed on the front. Jeans already ripped when you buy them are common these days, but my seatmate’s were ripped a little beyond fashionable.
Nikes were on her feet, the foamy ones without much support or decent cushioning.
Otherwise, all this girl had was a handbag. Out of it she pulled an almost empty bag of rainbow goldfish crackers with some bottled water for a snack. Thanks to my keen powers of observation, I knew something was up.
“I’ve been traveling since yesterday,” she volunteered. “And I don’t have any money.”
My mind couldn’t help but reel a little based on how she looked and sounded.
What was really up?
Might she have been headed to some kind of rehab or halfway house?
It was plausible.
Or was she headed home from one or the other?
That I ruled out, but I can’t recall why.
I concluded the woman was perhaps trafficked or at least escaping from a really bad situation.
Of course, if you’ve just met, broaching such a topic could be a little awkward. I asked the next most reasonable thing.
“Would you like the window seat? You might be able to take a nap.”
We switched after the conductor came by.
The girl was out like a light after pulling up the hood on her hoodie. She snoozed for about half an hour, not waking until we were around Lancaster.
“You look really hungry,” I said. “Let me get you a sandwich. I think they have turkey with cheese.”
The AmCafe was a couple of cars away. It was clean and probably restocked in New York.
I got two turkey and cheese sandwiches and a couple of Pepsis and made my way back.
The girl quickly ate about three-quarters of the sandwich, then nibbled the crusts off what was left before wrapping it up and putting it in her bag.
The story started to come out.
Something about going to near Jessup, Ga. with a guy, a plotline with rarely a happy ending. She left in a hurry to get back home to Trafford, near Pittsburgh.
The sheriff in whatever county Jessup is in had her phone. It was taken, she said, over lack of payment or something.
Mom was in Virginia, somewhere. A brother or somebody in Trafford might pick her up in Pittsburgh.
I still wasn’t sure of this young woman’s age. So I asked if she was headed back to school.
She said she wasn’t in school but wanted to go back. She also didn’t drive but wanted to get a license.
That’s when I thought of trafficking again.
She showed me a Pennsylvania non-driver ID, which looked like a learner’s permit and indicated she was 20.
By then the girl told me her name and I told her mine. We’ll call her Miss T. for the sake of this piece.
I knew I would be getting off in Lewistown, and considered alerting the crew. Miss T. was traveling alone and I wanted to make sure she at least got to Pittsburgh.
But I decided not to after she borrowed my phone and called home. It sounded like she was calling a good place, not a place of more trouble.
Miss T. mentioned to someone on the phone she needed her hair done, like really badly.
“Bring the stuff,” she said. “For the L-I-C-E.”
I was still concerned that she might not make it to Trafford, so I gave her $3 for the bus before I detrained.
“Good ride today,” I told the assistant conductor. “Takes all day and costs a bundle, but I love it!”
With that the train attendant smiled and another memorable trip came to a close.
I knew it was going to be one to remember even before leaving New York, when a woman, possibly homeless, shuffled through Penn Station sing-reciting the lyrics to Disco Inferno by the Trammps.
“Burn baby burn, disco inferno. Burn baby burn, turn that muh-tha out.”
At least she got the words right. I also think I got it right that day.
