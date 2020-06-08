The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 was horrendous. We sincerely hope that his family, friends, and community are feeling fully supported and loved. We hear and echo the calls for racial justice, not only in Minneapolis, but across the nation.
The deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many others, have reminded us that racism still persists in our society. We stand in solidarity with those denouncing racial violence and calling for change. We recognize the existence of discrimination, racial bias, and prejudice in our own community. We must not stay silent and sit idly by, but speak up and take action.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and our partners envision a Valley in which every person in every community is welcomed, included, and safe. We’re not there yet. Black residents of our valley have been threatened, spit on, told to “go back where they came from,” had the police called on them for walking in mostly white neighborhoods, and called the “N-word” countless times. These things are sadly not unusual. They have happened here in recent years, not just in the distant past. Nationally and locally, due to both overt and unconscious bias, black Americans also experience racism in our health care, education, criminal justice, non-profit and social service systems on a regular basis, not as exceptions or infrequent occurrences.
If this impacts one of us, it impacts all of us. We call on all of us to work together for change, and we are certainly heartened by the peaceful protests and images of police kneeling with and making signs with children locally. Together, as leaders in our community and on behalf of our organizations across the Greater Susquehanna Valley, we pledge to work for this change, in ourselves, our organizations, and the broader community.
While it is tempting to say our thoughts and prayers are with the family of George Floyd, his friends and the community, we know that in addition to thoughts and prayers, those who have been affected by this senseless death want action. Accordingly, GSV United Way is announcing an initial pledge of $10,000 to a regional fund to address issues of racism, diversity and inclusion in the months and years to come. Several other institutions throughout the Valley have already indicated they will pledge their support as we move forward with a needs assessment and regional strategy. We do think about Mr. Floyd’s family, friends and community, and we do pray for them, but we especially want to act on their behalf, and we urge you to find a way to act as well. These times call for active anti-racism. The time to start is now and demonstrate that black lives matter here, too.
Sincerely,
Brianna Apfelbaum-Kula, Esq., Apfelbaum Kula, P.C.
Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital
Sue Auman, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
John Bravman, Bucknell University
Jordi Comas, Lewisburg Borough Council/Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission
David Cooney, Mayor, Mifflinburg
Kahla DeSmit, Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Pastor Rich Fangmann, Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury
Kelly Feiler, The Regional Engagement Center
Stephany Gormley, Lewisburg Listening Post
Jonathan Green, Susquehanna University
Roberta Greene, Union County Library System
Roger Haddon, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation
Jeffrey Johnstonbaugh, Priestly-Forsyth Library
Kurt Karlovich, Mayor, City of Sunbury
Cathy Keegan, Milton Area School District
Steve Keifer, Retired Superintendent
Peter Keitsock, The Avenues
Reverend Ann Keeler Evans, Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Holly Kyle, Union-Snyder Agency on Aging
Karen Leonovich, Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel, Congregation Beth El, Sunbury
Susan Mathias, Transitions of PA
Bonnie McDowell, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA
Holly Morrison, Central Susquehanna Community Foundation
Kristen Moyer, Chair, GSV United Way Board of Directors, & Members
J.C. Owens, Owens Dentistry
Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhood
Cynthia Peltier, CommUnity Zone
Pam Ross, Snyder County Library System
Eric Rowe, GSV United Way Community Impact Chair
Melissa Rowse, Degenstein Community Library
Victoria Ryan-Price, Shamokin-Coal Township Library
Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger Health System
Selinsgrove Borough Council – Chris Kalcich, Sara Lauver, Lauren Martz (Borough Manager), Rich Mease, Grant Neff, Bobbie Owens, Jeff Reed (Mayor), Marvin Rudnitsky (Chair), Erik Viker
Randy Shroyer, GSV United Way Diversity & Inclusion Countil
Kevin Singer, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit
Shelly Stroble, Central Susquehanna Sight Services
Joanne Troutman, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way
George Venios, The Improved Milton Experience
Peggy Vitale, SUNCOM Industries
Judy Wagner, Mayor, Lewisburg Borough
Gale Zalar, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc.
