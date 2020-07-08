Having interviewed hundreds and hundreds of combat veterans, it bothers me when people voice their support of veterans but do little more than attend parades and wear ribbons.
Support for veterans, specifically those who have endured the brutality of combat, is much, much more than that. Everyone should delve into what it is we ask of those willing to pick up a rifle in defense of a nation.
With that, when veterans speak up, we should listen.
With the politicization of just about everything — including our military — I encourage everyone to read a recent Washington Post story detailing the plight of “The Cursed Platoon.”
Part of the 82nd Airborne Division, members of the first platoon gave themselves that moniker. It all started when their platoon leader of just three days, Lt. Clint Lorance ordered them to shoot three Afghans while on a patrol. The three were stopped along a dirt road, and moments later two were shot and killed. Lorance, citing a potential threat, according to court transcripts, ordered his men to shoot the three. When the Afghan men were found to be unarmed, Lorance then lied to his superior officer, who was not on scene and had ordered a search of the bodies.
During the 2013 court martial of Lorance at Fort Bragg, N.C., home of the 82nd, Army officers found him guilty of second-degree murder and making false statements. He was sentenced to 19 years.
Since returning to the states in ‘13, five members of 1st platoon’s three dozen or so members have died. The last to die was James Twist, 27, a Michigan state trooper and father of three, who took his own life. Four others have been hospitalized after suicide attempts or issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder, or drug and alcohol abuse related to the incidents in Afghanistan.
One of those who died upon returning stateside was an East Manchester Township, Pa. man, Cpl. Matthew Hanes. A 2010 graduate of Northeastern High School, Hanes, 24, died of a blood clot. He had been shot through the neck in a sniper attack in June 2012 and had spent months at Walter Reed Medical Center.
During Lorance’s trial, 14 members of the platoon testified against him. One of those, the shooter, was granted immunity for his testimony. Not a single member of the platoon testified in defense of Lorance.
Lorance did have a vocal lobby, though. Fox News and Sean Hannity led the charge.
The politicization of the matter further enraged many from 1st platoon. They, after all, were there that fateful day and witnessed Lorance’s crimes. In his three days with the platoon, a military jury found Lorance had averaged a war crime each day.
The publicity push eventually got to President Donald Trump, who pardoned Lorance in 2019. Now, Lorance is widely viewed as a hero while many of those in 1st platoon mourn the losses of their brothers in arms and deal with the mess left in the wake of what happened on a roadside in Afghanistan nearly two decades ago.
Few chose to listen to them. Support for these men has not come from the highest ranks of civilian leadership, but from friends, family and fellow soldiers.
Everyone should read The Washington Post story. It is based on a transcript from Lorance’s court martial and interviews with 15 members of the platoon. Rather than relying on my take on the matter, or anyone else’s — including those constantly crying “Fake News” — read it for yourself, decide for yourself. The Post has also included a story with responses from veterans across the country.
Military justice is in place for a reason. Combat is chaotic. Officers, such as Lorance, are educated and trained to be leaders. When that leadership is called into question, there is a process for military justice.
For many of those in 1st platoon, military justice had been done. Then in was subverted, and that’s just how many in the 1st platoon view the succession of events following military justice. What it does to military justice going forward is up for debate.
One has to wonder if Hannity or anyone else read the transcripts from the trial. One of the members of 1st platoon who witnessed the killing of the three unarmed Afghans heard Hannity discussing the topic on air one day and attempted to get through. Producers did not patch his call through.
We ask much of our service men and women. The least we could do is listen. So much about this case has been politicized and the victims, the men of 1st platoon, are still dealing with the layers of trauma that continue in the wake of the events roadside in Afghanistan so many years ago.
Many civilians now hold Lorance up as a hero thanks to a narrative created by a television host. Those who served under Lorance, and saw what he did, are largely left without a voice, and to this day lack a clear understanding of why they are left feeling cursed.
These combat veterans deserve better.
