Historical perspective
The Milton Historical Society lectures have been great again this year.
We can’t wait for the next lecture.
Looking back, Milton
We agree. The next lecture is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Milton Area High School library.
Slow down
Some of us would love to see local police with radar. It’s overdue.
Cars racing down Arch and Front streets in Milton is a daily occurrence. Driving Route 15 in and around Lewisburg is like being on the interstate.
Pump the brakes, New Columbia
What are you suggesting?
Your editorial about municipal governments... Are you suggesting local governments team up, or join forces?
It’s nice having local community schools.
Comfortable with status quo, Watsontown
Absolutely that’s what Brady suggested. Door to door, Milton and Warrior Run schools are seven miles apart, same with Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. That’s four administrations, four building budgets, four salary and pension bases and four groups of facility costs — all within earshot of one another. When it comes to policing, consolidation is needed now more than ever. Read ‘Pump the brakes’ above.
