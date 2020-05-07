In January 2020, when reports had established the novel coronavirus was wreaking havoc in China, our leaders took immediate action. Under orders from the president, all large gatherings of people – sporting events, theaters, churches and schools were given a two-week winter vacation. During that time the administration investigated and subsequently strengthened the supply chain for the equipment needed to fight a possible pandemic. Then the president ordered face masks immediately sent to businesses and schools but urged all of them to prepare to keep their workers and students at least six feet apart.
Meantime a task force of medical and science experts was formed to determine if there was coronavirus present in the United States. By the first week in February, most schools were prepping for distance learning. The Super Bowl and Mardi Gras were postponed until further notice. The task force soon uncovered several large areas of possible infection in New York and California as Chinese visitors and returning Americans often landed in those states. Testing across those areas was ramped up and anyone positive was immediately quarantined. This lead to a countrywide order to send test kits to all businesses unable to have their employees work from home. Restaurants were ordered to limit dining by seating only half their normal capacity and encourage take out wherever possible.
By February’s end cases had leveled off, and hospitals were reporting fewer and fewer coronavirus admissions. Deaths due to the virus were occurring at half the rate of Italy and Spain, and so far less than 50 countrywide. The baseball season was opened about two weeks late and basketball resumed after a three-week hiatus, both sports only seated one-third their capacities while the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras were canceled out of an abundance of caution. By the end of March, the country was well on the way to near normal conditions, except that testing was standard as was the wearing of face masks in all enclosed areas, as well as crowded outdoor venues.
Where did the above scenario take place? Not here in the United States. However it should have ... in the greatest and wealthiest country on earth. We had the technology, we had the medical expertise, we had the research capacity, but we didn’t have competent leadership. We can all agree the coronavirus was not the fault of anyone in this administration. Anyone watching the daily news though, would have to conclude that the very people at the top in the U.S. first denied ... then hesitated ... and ultimately lost the battle against the coronavirus and COVID-19. As of May 4, more than 68,900 Americans lost their lives over three months, more than were lost in Vietnam over almost 12 years.
It doesn’t matter if you are a supporter or detractor of this president. This happened during his time in office and despite his denying of any responsibility, the “buck stops” at his desk in the oval office. It will be spun, it will be exaggerated and ultimately it will be up to the American voter to hold those people in charge responsible on Nov. 3. It will confound all logic if the Trump Administration isn’t booted from office. If he remains it spells the beginning of the end for the American Republic as we know it and the beginning of a Trump family oligarchy.
