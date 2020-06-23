Experience since March has dramatically shown that meatpacking plants are especially vulnerable to becoming COVID-19 hot spots. That’s been the case in the Midlands and across the country. In fact, a host of packing plants all over the world have had to shut down temporarily in an effort to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.
Minimizing exposure risks at packing plants is a key step for any U.S. state to contain its virus threat.
A new survey of packing plant workers by the University of Nebraska Medical Center shows that plants in Nebraska have made progress, but they still must address remaining shortcomings: ensuring social distancing at work, and fulfilling commitments to provide paid time off.
Of the 600 workers surveyed by UNMC, only a minority — 39% — said their plants had spaced out workers on the production line and in common areas such as cafeterias and locker rooms. Social distancing is necessary to bolster the protection offered by steps the plants have taken: providing masks, checking workers’ temperatures and posting COVID-19 info, said Athena Ramos, an assistant professor at UNMC who works at the Center for Reducing Health Disparities and crafted the survey.
In addition, it must be communicated at all levels at a plant that workers can stay home if sick rather than feeling obligated to come to work. “Making sure that everybody has access to paid time off is a really critical strategy for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Ramos told The World-Herald.
The toll from the coronavirus has been especially severe in packing plant communities including Grand Island, Schuyler and Dakota City. The more that packing companies step up their actions to contain the virus threat, the better for those businesses, their communities and Nebraska as a whole. This is no time to let up in the fight against the virus.
— Omaha World-Herald, Neb.
The Eyes of Texas are watching how the University of Texas handles troubling traditions
It seems anywhere two or more Longhorns gather together, they will sing “The Eyes of Texas.”
The song is ubiquitous on the University of Texas campus and off, played at raucous football games and formal gatherings of dignitaries, at freshman orientation and graduation, and it isn’t unusual for someone to strike up an a cappella version at an off-campus bar, frat party or alumni fundraiser, with everyone joyfully joining in.
So the idea that the tune that unites the thousands of people associated with one of the state’s largest university has racist roots that are hurtful and divisive is creating cognitive dissonance among many Longhorns. A group of UT football players has called for the school to spike the song, and also rename some buildings that honor long-ago leaders who supported the Confederacy or segregation, and, among other things, make donations to black student associations.
The players, in a letter to administrators, said they would stop attending recruiting and fundraising events until their demands are seriously considered. We are pleased to see football players assuming a leadership role in a crucial debate and to see administrators agreeing to discuss their concerns.
The University of Texas finds itself at a crossroads, forced to choose a direction and compelled to take a clear-eyed view of its traditions, even at the risk of drawing fire from some alumni and donors. We hope UT administrators, professors, students and alumni will see this not as a problem that needs to go away, but an opportunity to lead the state in a discussion of how to deliberately choose the traditions that are worth carrying forward, and how to lay down those traditions that, in truth, never stood on moral high ground.
Removing statues and names of Confederate leaders should be an easy call. It matters whom a society venerates, and it also matters what value system a society uses to determine what should be celebrated. Our view is that we shouldn’t honor those who took up arms against the United States or opposed the recognition of the basic, individual rights of black people. This call should be made even easier, given that a building name or a statue represent static recognition; there is no new meaning or new value associated with it. That monument continues to represent the wrong side of a historical struggle.
We recognize, however, that the benign lyrics of a song pose a different challenge, and in that challenge we see an opportunity. That opportunity starts with more people learning the history of the song, including its troubling past.
“The Eyes of Texas,” sung to the tune of “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” was first performed for a UT audience in 1903 as part of a minstrel show, according to the Texas Exes alumni organization website. UT President William Prather picked up a phrase from Robert E. Lee, who liked to remind students at Washington and Lee University: “The eyes of the South are upon you.” Prather ended all of his talks with a warning to encourage good behavior: “The eyes of Texas are upon you.” Students wrote the song as a good-natured ribbing of the university president, and it was an instant hit.
This birth story is reflective of the light-hearted way many white people viewed the oppressive, destructive racism of the time and therefore should lead us all to discard the values it represented from its start.
The challenge, and the opportunity here, is to consider what to do when an institution with such a past has remained a living institution all of these years, evolving with the times and assuming new values and new meaning along the way. If, over time, it evolved to discard views based on hatred or indifference to oppression and adopt admirable values of inclusion and unity, can it leave its past behind? The hard reality is that many modern institutions have similarly troubling roots, so we must decide what to do about them as well. Can an institution outlive its past? Can a tradition, which grew out of a society living its worst instincts, evolve into something sincerely enjoyed by people of good spirit today?
This is a critical question to ask because there is a long history in this country and across the world of institutions that continue to endure but were formed or transformed under hate-driven ideology. Singing “The Eyes of Texas” can be tradition that ends, but regardless of the song’s fate, isn’t this moment about taking the difficult and uncomfortable steps required to talk about this history and think about all of the implications it entails?
We should hope that part of the conversation we are having today will involve forging traditions that truly unite all of us. We suspect the only way the song will live on is if the school and alumni genuinely forge a consensus on why it is a tradition that needs to be preserved. Otherwise, it will be consigned to the past. Connections to Lee and minstrel shows are precisely the type of thing that have been ignored for too long, so the only way the song will be loved by future generations is if this proves to be a moment that fuses new meaning into old lyrics. If the UT song comes to be seen as a shared tradition that served as a catalyst for opening up a long-needed conversation and enhanced understanding, then “The Eyes of Texas” wil be an old tradition with new purpose.
The eyes of history are on Texas now. Will future generations sing our praises until Gabriel blows his horn, or lament our unwillingness to see the full sweep of our past?
— The Dallas Morning News, Texas
Twitter’s experiment
From civic life to attention spans, social media has had a toxic effect on many facets of our society. But Twitter, one of the chief offenders, is experimenting with a new tool that could restore some thoughtfulness to digital debate and conversation.
The company announced recently it will begin asking users (just on Android devices, for now) to actually open a link and read an article before mindlessly resharing it on their Twitter feed.
The experiment is modest in scope. It will only apply to links from news publishers, and Twitter can only tell if a user opened the link through its platform. If someone read a story on a Web browser and later retweeted the link on Twitter, the prompt would still appear.
But Twitter’s efforts are addressing a disturbing trend. Research has repeatedly shown the majority of social media users do not read the articles they share. A 2016 study by computer scientists at Columbia University and the French National Institute found that 59 percent of links shared on social media have never actually been clicked.
What’s more, the study found blind retweets actually have a powerful effect on shaping political and cultural agendas.
“People are more willing to share an article than read it,” said Arnaud Legout, a co-author of the study, at the time of its release. “This is typical of modern information consumption. People form an opinion based on a summary, or a summary of summaries, without making the effort to go deeper.”
This phenomenon also affects the quality of what news outlets and other online platforms put out. Headlines and images meant to evoke an emotional response are more likely to be shared, as people use them to craft a digital identity. This has tipped the scales in favor of social-media engagement rather than sound journalism.
There are concerns about Twitter’s approach to these issues. Some fear that its system will deanonymize users and track them across the Web, including confidential interactions between journalists and sources.
These are concerns that must be addressed by Twitter.
But the company must also be commended for leading the charge to unwind a problem it created.
The world has been made dumber by social media. Any effort to make us more thoughtful in what we read, share, write, and say is a step in the right direction.
— Toledo Blade, Ohio
