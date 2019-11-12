Pennsylvania’s nearly century and a half ban on most forms of hunting on Sundays will probably end soon thanks to a Harrisburg compromise on the issue.
Given how big a step it is — and the significant and legitimate opposition it faced — the compromise that brings its end should be the rule for a while, not a small step toward a quick leap to unraveling it.
Legislation to allow Sunday hunting — for game beyond the current restriction to crows, foxes and coyotes — passed a key committee thanks to an agreement reached last month with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
The three Sundays of hunting to be allowed under the bill — one following the opening of archery deer season, one following the new Saturday start of firearm deer season and another to be determined by the state Game Commission — is a far smaller step than supporters of a relaxation of the ban had originally sought. They wanted 14 Sundays per year open to hunting.
Supporters certainly appear to have won their legislative fight fairly. They cited significant concerns such as a decline in hunting and the need for hunting revenue for game land conservation in Pennsylvania. They hope an extra weekend day will allow more young people to hunt, increasing its popularity among a new generation and generating revenue to continue to take care of Pennsylvania’s forests.
“I support Sunday hunting 100%,” Nathan Hertzog, a sportsman from Kutztown, told the Reading Eagle. “I don’t see any reason why not. It’s needed nowadays with the modern lifestyle for the working man and the youth.”
Those are fair points, much better than saying, as some have, that Pennsylvania’s Sunday hunting ban, which dates to 1873, is “archaic” merely for being old. Pointing to the rarity of the ban — Pennsylvania is one of only 11 states with statutes that either ban or restrict hunting on Sundays — is equally unpersuasive.
The ban has benefits for others who enjoy Pennsylvania’s natural beauty, and for farmers who welcome hunters, just not on Sundays. Pennsylvania’s limit on Sunday hunting has lasted as long as it has because of these advantages for people who want to enjoy the woods without taking safety precautions required during hunting seasons.
“Hikers and trail users really want that day to not worry about being in the woods,” according to Joe Neville, executive director of the Keystone Trails Association, which continues to oppose any crack in the Sunday hunting ban.
Neville said the current day of rest from hunting has been more than break from having to wear orange for hikers, bird watchers and others who share a love of Penn’s Woods equal to that of those who harvest deer, bears, elk, wild turkeys and other game here.
Trail maintenance days are often held on Sundays, Neville said. And he fears the three-day exception to Pennsylvania’s traditional Sunday hunting ban is just the beginning.
“We view this as the camel’s nose under the tent,” Neville said.
It’s a point virtually conceded by state Rep. Mark Rozzi of Muhlenberg Township, the Berks County legislative delegation’s most outspoken supporter of the change.
“I wish it would include more Sundays, but we’ll take what we can get,” Rozzi said.
What supporters should get from the Sunday hunting test run that appears ready to become law in Pennsylvania is just that: a test run.
Only after several years of three days of Sunday hunting should any expansion be considered. In that time, all the issues raised in the debate over the change should be assessed: its effectiveness in driving up interest in the sport, and its impact on hikers and private property owners who open their land to hunting.
Pennsylvania’s hunting ban is due for a relaxation, but it should not be repealed. And further relaxation of it should come only if there’s strong evidence of a need for it.
— The Reading Eagle
Limit kids’ online video time
If it seems as though the kids are watching a lot more videos online than they were just a few years ago, appearances are reality. New research shows the typical American youth is spending an hour every day viewing online videos.
The news is unlikely to surprise any parent who has tried to pry a child away from YouTube or other sites with video content.
One of the many problems with this, according to Common Sense Media, the group that produced the study, is that much of the video content kids stumble across online is not appropriate for children and teens.
The study is yet another warning to adults to closely monitor children’s digital viewing habits. And it should also be a wake-up call to regulators and YouTube executives about the need to develop better filters and technology to help control children’s access to inappropriate material. YouTube’s platform is set up to cycle viewers from one video to another automatically. Even YouTube officials say that the site’s content is not appropriate for anyone younger than 13.
Common Sense Media compiled its report after surveying more than 1,600 participants between the ages of 8 and 18, asking them about their video-viewing habits. Fifty-six percent of 8-year-olds to 12-year-olds and 69% of 13-year-olds to 18-year-olds reported watching online videos every day. Those figures are up from 24% and 34%, respectively, in 2015.
One bit of good news in the report is that while more children have a daily video habit, their overall screen time remains roughly the same as it was in 2015 with kids ages 8 to 12 spending an average four hours and 44 minutes on digital devices a day and teens ages 13 to 18 spending seven hours and 22 minutes on them. These statistics do not count time children spent using devices to do their homework, read books or listen to music.
The children whose parents and grandparents were likely chided for spending too much time in front of the television now have increasingly less interest in traditional television or streaming programs, favoring online videos instead.
The Common Sense Media study ought to be another reminder for families to prioritize real-world, non-digital activities together and to limit screen time overall.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
