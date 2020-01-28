Clare Wendt

LEWISBURG — Clare (Bogle) Wendt, 82, formerly of Selinsgrove, passed peacefully into heaven on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg where she had been a resident for three years.
She was the wife of the late Gene R. Wendt of Selinsgrove. She was born on April 19, 1937, in Milton. Clarey was one of nine children born to her loving parents, Joseph and Bertha Bogle of Milton.
She was a graduate of Milton High School, Class of 1956.
She was formerly married to the late David H. Karchner, of Selinsgrove, and is survived by her six children, daughter Terri Brosious and husband Brady of Mifflinburg, son David Karchner and wife Melinda of Beavertown, son John Karchner and wife Jan of Mount Laurel, N.J., daughter Patty Golfieri and husband Craig of Hernando, Fla., son James Karchner and wife Denise of State College and son Andrew Karchner and girlfriend Pam of Selinsgrove. Clarey also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four brothers and three sisters, John, Lew, Bill and Steve Bogle, and Nancy Hanson, Judy Hutcheson and Mary Brumbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joseph Bogle.
Throughout the decades of the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s Clarey was a homemaker raising her six children. She was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed growing herbs. Clarey had a great love of birds and enjoyed feeding them regularly and watching them through her binoculars to identify the different species at her feeder. She collected antiques her entire adult life and even renovated a beautiful 18th century stone farmhouse during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Clarey was a devout Catholic her entire life.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Milton, the church where she was baptized and grew up. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Clarey’s memory may be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.