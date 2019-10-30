November is COPD Awareness Month
Wear orange, the COPD official color, to show your support. World COPD Day is Nov. 20 to honor those who have COPD and also those who have lost their fight with COPD.
Each November also means it is proclamation season!
A COPD awareness proclamation was signed by Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf and announced November as COPD Awareness Month and officially recognizes the effects of COPD both in our state and nationwide.
These proclamations help raise awareness among government officials and until there is a cure the best approaches to preventing COPD and its considerable health impacts, lie in education, awareness and expanded delivery of detection and management protocols.
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is the third leading cause of death and the 2nd leading cause of disability in the U.S.
Early and proper diagnosis is essential to not only improved patient outcomes but also decreased health care costs.
Research, education and awareness are also essential.
Pulmonary rehabilitation is very important in helping the COPDER to exercise but also to provide guidance, coping and keeping quality of life living with COPD.
As a face of COPD and an advocate, I fight not only for myself but also for others who live daily with COPD. Get involved it is free. Support and join the forces of COPD Foundation and start to learn to breathe easy again.
Keep hope in your heart.
Tina Moyer,
State advocacy captain of Pennsylvania for
COPD Foundation
