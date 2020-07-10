Looking out the window of my office in our 200-year-old log house, you will see we live the life and times that we love. Oh, sure we have all the modern conveniences needed; but reading and working with old books and manuscripts, while researching American and world history, is really not work at all! It is our link to the past and we love it! My workplace setting certainly helps by taking me back into time. Sitting in my favorite chair, logs burning in the fireplace; with my dog Ruff laying by the fire, small lights burning in every window; I could not imagine a better workplace environment. A moment frozen in time; a picture of the past secure in my mind, with a sense of fulfillment prodding me on.
Every now and then though, I look up from my book, as my mind peers into the darkness gently sliding me back into time. I turn my head to the left at the sound of the wind, fully expecting Ben Franklin to walk into the room; saddened by the reality that night has slowly crept back into the room. Nonetheless, I must pinch myself to get back to the task at hand; knowing that this is certainly the best place to do my work. Slowly I put my book down next to my chair and begin to muse on the mountains of my home!
The nights can be long and often cold up here on the ridge, but the promise of a new day, however, gives rise to the hope of another brilliant evening sunset as the sun slowly slides into the darkness of the distant Buffalo Mountain! I could not begin to paint with my brush, the many different shades of approaching nightfall we get most days, how fast they approach, and how most take them for granted. But the distant call of an owl reminds me that night will soon be upon us. And I must get to work! Those perfect sunsets can lead into productive work, whether it be reading a book of some distant place or time, or researching facts from books in our library, looking for those obscure facts of long forgotten times.
Mountains to me though, are a lot like periods of time in history; they are all interesting, but we certainly have our favorites. Both mountains and history usually cover long periods of time; both create interesting conversation and it is just a matter of discovering those areas of time you most want to read and study or the history of the mountains and time you want to explore. I happen to enjoy spending most of my time among the older parts of both, studying Early European and American history and the Appalachians out my back door.
Lately, though, it seems that the more time I spend going back into time; discovering more and more about the mountains and early history that I read and love, the further and further back into time I want to go! History is in the eye of the beholder and I am becoming more and more astounded by the things I continue to find out. Take for instance the DNA of an individual. Several years ago, I wanted to study my DNA structure, to find out how I fit into this whole picture of man and history from long, long ago to now. Guess what I found out? This 73-year-old man that I am, living in some of the oldest mountains in the world, found out his DNA roots reach way, way back into time; some 5,300 years ago to another continent. That simple DNA spit test took me back into the time before the pyramids of Egypt, relating me to Ötzi the Iceman of the Swiss Alps; the oldest complete mummy ever found. To say finding that I am a descendent of Ötzi, on my mother’s side of the family, was a shock, is truly an understatement! Can you imagine my great, great, great etc Uncle Ötzi was alive 3,300 years before Christ? But this is only one of my findings that give me pause to think more and more about the past.
Today, however, I want to reflect on the magnificent Appalachian Mountains out my window! They were named for the Apalachee Native American Indian people who historically lived in the Florida Panhandle, by Spanish explorers when they first came ashore in 1528. Remarkably when I talk to people about these mountains, however, most do not know that these Appalachian Mountains are ancient geologically! They began forming roughly 480 million years ago when the land crust that is now the Appalachians began folding upward as the North American and African continental plates collided. And at that early age of formation, they were among the tallest mountains in the world, probably taller than today’s Mount Everest. They stretch a distance of 2,000-plus miles from Cheaha Mountain in central Alabama, northeastward to Belle Isle off the northern coast of Newfoundland, Canada; very near L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic and Archaeological Site where the Vikings first landed in North America some 500 years before Columbus.
To everything there is a season however, and to the Appalachians it is time, as they have slowly been worn down over the last hundreds of millions of years due to weather and natural erosion. Compare that to the much younger Rocky Mountains and their magnificently higher peaks we know of today that are 300 million years younger. And as many of you may know, the Appalachian Mountains formed a natural barrier between the eastern Coastal Plain and the vast interior of North America. As a result, they played a vital role in the settlement and development of our entire continent. Crossed by few passes, the Appalachians mountain barrier forced major east-west routes like the Cumberland Gap and Mohawk Trail to follow river valleys or mountain notches westward into mid-America. This westward movement of settlers across the Appalachians pushed them to confront and interact with the native American Indians. This movement wrapped around the opposing British and French forces, who were here trying to get a foothold in North America; led to many years of war during the 18th century.
However, I choose to focus on the history and natural beauty of the Appalachian scenic mountains out my window. Sure, we know our mountains have had the name Appalachia applied to it; being characterized by a marginal economy, isolation of many of its people from the U.S. mainstream, and distinctive folkways. The Appalachians, particularly the Central and Southern regions, however, are one of the most biodiverse places in North America. The Appalachians are home to thousands of species of plants and animals, including 2,000 rare, threatened, endangered, and sensitive plant and animal species. The north-south orientation of the many long ridges and valleys contributes to these high number of plant and animal species; allowing species to be able to migrate through these areas from either direction during the millions of years of alternating periods of warming and cooling; eventually settling in the microclimates that best suited them.
These climatic changes over time produced two main types of forest, the deciduous oak forest of the lower elevations and coniferous spruce-fir forest along the much higher ridgetop elevations. They became home to over 150 different species of trees, species that are found here in these mountains and no place else on earth. The Appalachians abound with many resorts, trails and recreation areas, including Shenandoah and Great Smoky Mts. National Parks. And we cannot forget to mention the famed Appalachian Trail that winds over 2,000 miles along the ridges of the Appalachians between Mount Katahdin, Maine, and Springer Mountain, Ga.
Somedays when I get the feeling that life is slowly creeping in on me, I like to jump into my jeep and head west of Wennawoods to lose myself in these wonderful mountain woodlands out my backdoor. I choose to think like Henry David Thoreau did over 200 years ago when he wrote:
“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived. I did not wish to live what was not life, living is so dear; nor did I wish to practice resignation, unless it was quite necessary. I wanted to live deep and suck out all the marrow of life, to live so sturdily and Spartan-like as to put to rout all that was not life, to cut a broad swath and shave close, to drive life into a corner, and reduce it to its lowest terms...”
Old is old and time is the one event that all things are measured by and whether you were watching the Appalachians “being born” over 400 million years ago or living with Ötzi 5,300 years ago in the Swiss Alps, it is a long, long TIME ago!! These mountains out my backdoor speak to me daily about those remarkable moments from our past. As I rise and turn to walk from the room, I am safe in knowing there is always a light burning in our log house windows to safely lead my way back home. Where will I go next? Stay tuned. And the search goes on!
From somewhere on the frontier… Ron Wenning
