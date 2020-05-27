Reopen Union County
To the Union County commissioners and district attorney:
Enough is enough. It is time to reopen Union County.
When the disaster declaration was initially declared for COVID-19, we agree that quick and decisive action was needed to minimize the impact on our health care systems and flatten the curve. The governor issued his executive orders and Union County residents complied.
Three months later, our citizens understand what is needed to protect themselves and others. We understand how to implement procedures in the stores large and small, and our smaller businesses, restaurants, dentists, hair salons and more have seen and learned what needs to be done despite the fact that they are still closed. We’ve seen that COVID-19 is most critical in confined living areas and with our elderly and immunity-impaired populations. Unfortunately, rather than focus primarily on these at-risk populations with a laser focus, the governor and health secretary have focused generally on the entire population without regard for rural versus urban considerations. We’ve also seen that the dire predictions of many experts have not materialized, especially in rural areas like our own.
Instead, county residents have lost their jobs. The governor’s actions have ruined the livelihood of hundreds of hard-working Union County citizens in exchange for the one fatality and 0.1 percent of our county population that have contracted the virus. We have great sympathy for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 around our state, but we also have great concern for the families that now have to struggle with financial concerns, mental health stress, addiction and more because of the shutdown.
Again, our governor has pitted groups of Pennsylvanians against one another. With Snyder County going green, this will be exacerbated in our own area. Small businesses in Snyder County will rebound from this lockdown while Union County businesses remain shuttered. And he has not included county commissioners, township supervisors, or even more amazingly, our representatives in the legislature in this process.
This need not happen — enough is enough. We should focus our efforts on making sure our nursing homes have the supplies, staff, testing and whatever else they need to protect their residents and staff. Our hospital has shown they can handle the pressures of COVID-19 and have capacity to spare with no current cases currently admitted. We have testing available for any who have symptoms.
Allow our businesses and communities to reopen. Our people have shown they can adapt to changes to survive and prosper. We trust and have faith in the great people and businesses of Union County to operate in a manner that protects those of our population in harm’s way and allows our residents to go back to work, enjoy their communities and have a quality of life. We, however, have no faith in Gov. Wolf and Secretary Levine’s ability to do the right thing.
We urge you to declare Union County open for business and return our county to the people.
Sincerely,
Billy Allred, president, Union County Association of Township Officials, supervisor, Union Township
Joseph Wise, chairman, Buffalo Township
William Zimmerman, supervisor, Buffalo Township
Paul Haines, supervisor Buffalo Township
Paige Curry, vice president, Union County Association of Township Officials secretary/tax collector, Buffalo Township
Daniel Dietrich, second vice president, Union County Association of Township Officials
Matt Schumacher, chairman, East Buffalo Township
Char Gray, supervisor, East Buffalo Township
David Masser, chairman, Gregg Township
Michael Keiser, supervisor, Gregg Township
Arthur Masser, supervisor, Gregg Township
Bradley Wagner, chairman, Hartley Township
Rudy Lyons, supervisor, Hartley Township
David Hassenplug, chairman, Kelly Township
Elvin Stoltzfus, supervisor, Kelly Township
Eric Imgrund, supervisor, Kelly Township
Wayne Klingman, chairman, Lewis Township
Robert Goss, supervisor, Lewis Township
Stanley Bingaman, supervisor, Limestone Township
Richard Himmelreich, chairman, Limestone Township
Andrew Keister, supervisor, Limestone Township
Teresa Haines, secretary, Union County Association of Township Officials, secretary, Limestone Township
Thomas Reitz, chairman, Union Township
Wendy Yoder, assistant secretary, Union County Association of Township Officials, secretary/tax collector, Union Township
Matthew Bowersox, chairman, West Buffalo Township
Carroll Diefenbach, chairman, White Deer Township
Don’t believe casually quoted statistics
There are frequent reports in the news media about COVID-19 testing statistics. A local newspaper recently quoted a hospital administrator as saying that the infection rate at a worksite was about 2%, but “less than the percentage of positive results we’ve seen in the general public . . . Around 10% of the community members we test come back positive.”
But this 10% rate of positive results is not indicative of the entire population, only those tested. They did not test the “general public.” Tests are usually done because of symptoms, suspected exposure, or other concerns.
How many people would have positive test results in all of Union County? (population about 45,000) According to the Department of Health, the county has 53 cases. False positive results must also be considered. If the test method has 99.9% specificity (remarkably good accuracy), there is one false positive in 1,000 tests. So if all 45,000 people in Union County were tested, there would be a total of at least 98 positive results, 45 false positives as well as 53 true positives, plus maybe many other actual cases. Surely the positive results would be less than 1% of the population (100 positive results out of 45,000 is about 0.2%.)
So 2% of workers infected at the construction site is clearly more, not less, than the percentage of people infected in the “general public.”
I am grateful for the epidemiologists who analyze the testing data. Their expertise guides the state policies that have controlled the spread of this virus. But you must view with skepticism the statistics from various sources so casually and frequently being quoted in the media.
Marion Jacobson,
Lewisburg
