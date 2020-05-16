Good luck
There is an admonition and phrase. People get the government they deserve.
We got Donald Trump.
Good health and good luck to everyone.
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton
———
National EMS Week
May 17 will launch the 46th annual National EMS Week; authorized by President Ford to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. Please join me in saying “thank you” to the local Emergency Medical Service (EMS) practitioners for their dedication to service.
May 17-23 is National EMS Week. This year’s theme – EMS Strong: Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow – recognizes an evolving system and workforce that is ready to adapt to an ever changing environment; whether a medical emergency, active threat situation, or COVID-19 response – EMS is the public health “safety net”....prepared and equipped to provide the best care available under some of the most strenuous conditions imaginable. When not responding to calls or training themselves, EMS practitioners conduct quality safely and preparedness training, including community CPR and “Stop the Bleed” training.
Whether providing patient care as part of a Quick Response Service (QRS) or during ambulance transport; at the Basic Life Support (BLS) or Advanced Life Support (ALS) level; on the ground or in the air; as a career choice or volunteer basis, all EMS practitioners are dedicated professionals who spend countless hours preparing to and assisting others in their time of need.
No, they aren’t superheroes. EMS practitioners are everyday people — our family, friends, and neighbors who go the extra mile every day to make sure they are prepared to help you get through that one day. Thinking about it... I guess that does fit the definition of a superhero!
Please join me in thanking the EMS practitioners who serve your community. Tell them how much you appreciate their service and ask what you can do to help them.
Phone: 814-355-1474 or 570-473-7834 Fax: 814-355-5149
Web: www.smemsc.org
Tim Nilson,
Executive Director,
Seven Mountains EMS
Council
———
New normal?
We have now endured weeks of the economic shutdown and the mainstream media is still hellbent on instilling fear through negativity. One thing this has shown us is how many idiots we have in government. What is this nonsense about the new normal? Do we try to change the United States in such a manner after each case of influenza? No, so why are we saying that now? Is Gavin Newsom, governor of California and Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan, showing us what the new normal will look like? I happen to love and enjoy my freedom. I do not need those in government controlling my life.
The mainstream media has not mentioned anything about the use of UV lights to kill germs. Operating rooms use UV lights daily to sanitize their operating rooms. They turn them on at night to sanitize the room and then turn them off when they return to work. Dr. David Brennan, a biophysics professor at Columbia University, spoke on the Laura Ingraham show about the use of UV lights. He pointed out that the existing UV lights are harmful to humans and can only be activated when humans are not present. He went on to mentioned that they are working on a UV light that is not harmful to humans and they have hopes of having this devise available in the near future.
Experts say they fear that schools may not be able to resume this fall. Here is a thought. Install UV lights in the rooms and turn them on at night when no one is there to sanitize the room. Then turn them off in the morning when school opens. Don’t talk about costs. Those very same experts have no qualms about spending unprecedented amounts of money on non-essential things. When the federal government set in motion the stimulus bill, Pelosi and friends held up the passage of the bill by putting conditions in the bill to fund such things like the performing arts at the Kennedy Center and other things that had nothing to do with helping the American people. Take the amount she wanted for her pet projects and give it to the schools. Oh wait! That makes sense.
Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address concluded with, “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Kennedy once said, “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.” Reagan said, “Congress is like diapers, they need changed regularly.” Just food for thought.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
