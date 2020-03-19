Yes, your newspaper is going to look different in the coming days, weeks and maybe longer, as every American learns to deal with the impact of coronavirus.
Cancellations have impacted sports, entertainment, schools, local government and more, all of which produce news we report to you, our valued readers.
However, news develops and evolves by the hour when it comes to coronavirus. We remain committed to bringing you valuable information related to the virus.
All of this is temporary. We know. All of this is being done with the best interests of our staff and others at heart.
Given all that. We have some recommendations.
If you don’t already, we encourage you to check in at our website, www.standard-journal.com, where we post information from the state as it becomes available, 24 hours a day. Access to complete stories on our website is free for subscribers and information, such as maps, and more, are posted free to everyone.
Simply put, there’s so much information coming from state and federal officials, we can’t put it all in our printed product, therefore our website is invaluable in terms of getting news to readers.
There’s no debating the fact the impact of the virus on the American economy is dire, and we’re not immune. Our ability to generate revenue has been hampered, however we’re doing everything we can to keep the presses running, and keep information flowing to our readers.
Right now, that is best accomplished via our website.
We can’t stress enough how important it is for readers to continually visit our website at www.standard-journal.com for updated information.
