Not a hoax
The Standard Journal failed its readers by publishing the dangerous lie from Greg Maresca that few people have died from COVID-19. [“Swedish lessons”, Sept 12, 2020]
He says the CDC “updated their website ... and the numbers have been greatly reduced of those who died strictly of the virus.” He says only 6% of deaths, 11,280 people, “died directly” of the virus because they had no additional health issues listed on their death certificates. “COVID-19 is not nearly as lethal” as we’ve been led to believe, he says.
It is a deceit to suggest that a person must somehow “die directly” to have been killed by COVID. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump’s own infectious disease specialist, rebutted this firmly: “The point that the CDC was trying to make was that a certain percentage of [COVID-19 deaths] had nothing else but just COVID. That does not mean that someone who has hypertension or diabetes who dies of COVID didn’t die of COVID-19 — they did. So the numbers that you’ve been hearing — the 180,000-plus deaths — are real deaths from COVID-19. …It’s not 9,000 deaths from COVID-19.”
Apparently Greg Maresca has reasons to sow confusion among the public about how lethal this disease is. Perhaps it embarasses him that the plain facts make President Trump look catastrophically negligent and indifferent to the lives of Americans?
But the Standard Journal should live to a higher standard than Greg Maresca. Letting people read on your editorial pages that COVID is largely a hoax will encourage careless behavior and can endanger our neighbors.
Ben Marsh,
Lewisburg
