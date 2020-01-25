Bryan T. Clark recently returned to the smash Broadway musical “Hamilton” in the role of George Washington.
Clark also spoke this week at Susquehanna University, one of a series of events for MLK week. Myself and some other reporter-types previewed his talk a few days before on a conference call.
Clark said finding a purpose through a person’s passion was his theme and motivation. The words and action of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. illustrated that purpose and passion could indeed coexist.
If you haven’t heard, the cast of “Hamilton,” including many of America’s founding figures are people of color. The music melds urban hip-hop and contemporary Broadway stylings. It is stunning, though critics say it ignores important historical facts.
“Hamilton,” Clark said, was written to show the founding of the nation through a lens of what America looks like now. Critics notwithstanding, the original cast album is motivation enough to see the show on tour or pick up and drive to Manhattan for matinee day.
As the call continued, I just had to bring up Clark’s first Broadway role as Marvin Gaye in the original cast of “Motown: The Musical.” Clark performed Gaye’s hit tunes including the iconic “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” and “What’s Going On,” the title track from an album released 49 years ago this week.
“What’s Going On,” if you can’t quite recall, was a ground-breaking collection of original work. A point of view linked each tune with the next. “Concept albums” were still en vogue. That alone made it different from virtually every Motown album before it.
The perspective is that of a person returning from a period of isolation, likely a hitch in Vietnam. That person wonders “What’s Going On” upon return. Friendship, fate, alienation, drugs, anger all get looked at in the course of nine tracks.
As the story goes, Motown didn’t want to put it out. It was an expensive production. The album cover opened up in a gatefold and the material was “different.” I noted this to Clark and I could sense over the phone he was nodding in agreement.
Clark, not quite 40 and from Baltimore, said Gaye was one of his favorite Motown-era artists. He explained “What’s Going On” resonated with for personal reasons which go back to his first week of rehearsal.
“I received a call on a break from rehearsal,” Clark said. “It was right before I was going to perform ‘What’s Going On’ for the first time. In that call I was told by my mom that my cousin, who was my age at the time, was shot and killed in a crossfire in Baltimore.”
It changed the meaning of the song, he said, before he officially appeared into the role.
“When I hear the song, it’s a reminder not only of that time but a reminder to me of having a personal call to action,” he said. “I was angry. I was deeply hurt, of course. I wanted to march on Washington. I wanted to fight to change gun laws. I just didn’t understand that something so random can happen in a country we are saying is so great.”
The “What’s Going On” lyrics are still relevant, Clark said. He added that he has friends who are veterans of a couple of wars down the line who pose the same question.
“I had a stage manager at the time who really helped me,” Clark continued. “She pulled me aside and said, ‘I know you’re really upset and want to take on the world right now.’”
That stage manager asked if Clark’s cousin had children. Clark acknowledged that his cousin did.
“Start there,” was the stage manager’s suggestion.
Change, Clark conceded, comes in increments and over time. It is wisest to start with people who are close to you, which he did.
“Now, (my cousin’s) son is almost like a son to me,” Clark said. “We’re super close. I really supported him through college. He followed me out to (Los Angeles) and is working in the entertainment industry.”
Clark concluded their relationship was forged through the fire of his cousin’s death. It was the start of his speaking career and using his voice to amplify causes.
“Save the Children,” a tune with words to live by, is also from “What’s Going On.” If you dig out your old LP, its the fourth cut on side one.
A better idea is to play the whole thing, or find it online and have it streamed. You’ll agree it’s as meaningful now as it was in 1971 even if you have to imagine that time and place.
