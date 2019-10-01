Consensus isn’t exactly what Pennsylvania state government is known for. But clearly the public’s annoyance with solicitation and scam phone calls, including those dreaded “robocalls,” prompted an exception.
The state Senate recently voted 49-0 to update Pennsylvania’s do-not-call law to provide additional consumer protections. When the state House took up that legislation in February, the vote was 174-0. The bill now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.
Changes in the legislation include:
• Allowing people to list their numbers on the state’s Do Not Call Registry permanently. Previously, residents had to reregister their numbers every five years.
• Banning telemarketing calls on legal holidays.
• Requiring auto-dialers, the source of robocalls, to give recipients an “opt-out” option at the beginning of the call.
• Allow businesses to register on the do-not-call list the same as residents.
The annoyance that comes with unwanted interruptions is the overriding complaint about phone solicitation and robocalls. But those calls are also widely used in the service of scams and deception aimed at bilking the unsuspecting.
The statistics involved indicate clearly how big the nuisance is. And how difficult it is to regulate it effectively.
The AARP Fraud Watch Network, citing the YouMail Robocall Index, found that more than 1.6 billion robocalls were placed in Pennsylvania in 2018, more than double the number from 2016. The AARP reports that more than half of Pennsylvania adults it surveyed said they receive seven or more robocalls a week.
Federal data shows that Pennsylvanians filed 239,133 complaints about robocalls in 2018. Only five other states had more.
Those complaints reflect that a lot of the people behind the calls are up to no good. A SocialCatfish.com study, using federal data, found that more than 43 percent of robocalls nationally involved scams.
The AARP warned this summer that robocallers are increasingly using “spoofing” technology to make it falsely appear that a call was generated locally. The point is to fool wary recipients into picking up.
The changes approved by the state Legislature are welcome. Certainly a one-and-done signup for the Do Not Call Registry makes sense. People can always remove their numbers from the list later if they wish.
The state reforms will only go so far though, officials cautioned. Many robocalls come from foreign countries and are largely beyond the reach of our laws, and scammers don’t follow the rules.
The best recourse for residents remains common sense. Never give out financial or other personal information over the phone. And remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it is.
— Easton Express Times
———
Remarks that misfired: Not a good reason to derail Sunday hunting
Pennsylvania lawmakers should not allow ego and wounded feelings to stand in the way of a bill that would permit hunting on Sunday a few times a year.
Passage of the Sunday hunting bill was expected to be smooth and swift until some unfortunate remarks were made Sept. 10 by the new executive director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists — a major proponent of the initiative that has been sought for more than a decade.
Harold Daub, a former leader of Hunters United for Sunday Hunting, was at a legislative meeting with the Game and Fisheries Committee, meant to prime the state House about a Senate bill that would permit limited Sunday hunting. But Mr. Daub rambled into territory considered by some as rude. The Dauphin County resident rapped the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, urging lawmakers not to allow the bureau to “bully” them. He also made a sarcastic and dismissive remark about the Keystone Trails Association.
Mr. Daub was not diplomatic. Nor was he politically smart.
But this bull-in-the-china-shop behavior shouldn’t derail a good move.
A Sunday hunting ban initially was part of a package of “blue laws” aimed at promoting church attendance, a notion that fails. Many Pennsylvanians are not Christian and Sunday hunting and church-going aren’t mutually exclusive.
Pennsylvania is one of only three states that haven’t lifted a general no-Sunday-hunting ban. Some limited hunting in Pennsylvania — coyotes and crows, for example — currently is allowed. The compromise Senate bill passed in June would have allowed three Sunday hunting days.
A perennial concern has been the safety of walkers, hikers and those who want to otherwise play in the woods. But this is a concern that applies seven days a week. Other states with safety concerns engaged in a test run of Sunday hunting, found it worked fine and lifted their bans.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau has opposed Sunday hunting for a reason that applies to the other six days of the week as well: trespass. Some hunters (and others) illegally trespass on private land. For farmers, that can mean crops being trampled at certain times of the year. For them, six days a week of hunting is better than seven days a week. This concern was dealt with in the pending legislation by creating a new primary offense: Hunting trespass. It would be enforceable by police and the state Game Commission and would be punishable by high fines and the possible loss of hunting privileges.
Senate Bill 147 was expected to pass the House with little debate until Mr. Daub’s inappropriate comments.
That’s not a good enough reason for lawmakers to derail a process that’s been in the works for many years.
— Pittsburgh Post-
Gazette
