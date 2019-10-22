Stating facts is not bullying
Regarding the closure of the Montandon School, it seemed more like the decision was predetermined before any mention of discussion of closing was announced. Oddly enough, two entities were waiting in line to rent the closed school.
Several members of the public in favor of keeping the school open took the time to research facts and figures and present them at the meeting. Others spoke straight from the heart with concerns for the children and the community. At the end of the meeting the participants were thanked for being respectful and professional. Some of these speakers have been denied the right to volunteer at school events. The school board went on public record saying they chose to disallow some volunteers because they respectfully and fact-fully presented information that was contrary to how the administration and majority of the school board felt. That is bullying.
The closing of Montandon School is supposed to save thousands of dollars. If the school district is in dire need of saving thousands of dollars, why are they going to spend 30 million (and these figures seem to increase over time) on additions, upgrades, and sports related improvements? I understand Baugher needs major improvements, remodeling, and additions. The intention is to shuffle rooms and children area to area to do this. Would it not have been easier to leave Montandon School open at least until the upgrades were made to Baugher? Seems more sensible to have moved a few classes to Montandon at the beginning of the school year instead of trying to work around students at Baugher. And how soon will White Deer Elementary be next on the chopping block?
June Lewis,
Montandon
———
Thanks!
I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Fresh Air host families and volunteer leaders Central Susquehanna. Because of their dedication and commitment, thousands of children from New York City’s low-income communities participated in our Friendly Towns volunteer host family program this summer.
I am inspired by the heartfelt stories shared by hosts who welcome our children into their homes and community, and the joy and growth it brings to everyone. For over 140 years, The Fresh Air Fund has brought people together. Children make new friends and forge relationships that can last a lifetime. We’ve learned that after staying with a host family children are more confident and more comfortable meeting new and different people. Children tell me about their excitement to return to visit with a host family and all the activities ahead.
Our programs would not be possible without the generosity of our Fresh Air host families, supporters, and volunteers in Central Susquehanna. Our local volunteers, many of whom are also hosts, interview prospective host families, help recruit new families and plan special activities. I would also like to thank the individuals and local businesses who give their time and resources to ensure The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program in Central Susquehanna is such a success each year.
The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. Each summer, thousands of children visit volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada.
Please contact Cathy Toland at 570-274-9665 or visit www.FreshAir.org to learn more about hosting a child through The Fresh Air Fund.
Fatima Shama,
Executive director,
The Fresh Air Fund
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.