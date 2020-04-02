Letters to the editor

Not a joke anymore
Y’all thought it was a big joke when Trump said he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue without losing any votes.
Guess y’all dont think it’s such a joke now.
Hope y’all are happy.
John Reynolds,
White Deer
———
The stimulus package
About a year ago or so, I called state representatives and senators about sponsoring a bill, that each House bill number should be a clean bill, with nothing added into it. Example: I remember reading a bill and in it was an amendment to be included $350,000 to study the sex life of a beetle. Another was to build a $500,000 bridge from one land to another that would service only a few people.
So what I’m trying to say, Trump’s bill was earmarked to help working families, small business and put together and get the economy moving.
As you are well aware, it was backlogged one week by Pelosi and Schumer because they wanted their perks included in Trump’s aid bill. Well after one week of selecting what the representatives watnted, added to the bill, it was passed.
Now, what the hell does $25 million to the Kennedy Center, $250,000 refugee resettlement, $5 million to PBS and can you believe those who really need it, congressional salaries and expenses, $25 million. What does this have to do with middle class working families? God only knows what all they really wanted, but the above was approved to be included in Trump’s package to help the working class and economy. It was passed reluctantly.
When I proposed my idea, the one state representative assistant told me, “Oh that will never pass!” Hell no, you got these lobbyists who will push their sponsors to vote against it. My bill, if passed, would have these lobbyists finding another means of income. Whatever bill a senator passes, it has to carry its own House bill number to be voted on and not be held hostage.
What I want to know and hope I read it soon, is where is a senator that would propose such a bill? Does anyone have the guts to do it?
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer
The Standard-Journal guidelines for political news coverage, letters and political advertising
News and editorial coverage
1. The newspaper does not endorse candidates for local, state or national office.
2. When a person announces his or her candidacy, the newspaper will run a news story and photo at no charge.
3. The newspaper will publish news stories about write-in campaigns, provided the information is given to the newspaper in a timely manner ahead of the election.
4. Election-related news coverage beyond or in exception to what is stated above will be at the discretion of the editor in the name of reader interest and information and will be done with fairness to all candidates.
Letters to the editor
1. The newspaper does not publish letters that endorse local political candidates based on their record, reputation and qualifications. (This constitutes paid political advertising.)
2. Election-related letters must deal with pertinent issues.
3. The newspaper strongly encourages writers to limit election-related letters to 250 words. A letter to the editor from a candidate explaining that candidate’s platform will be accepted. Declared candidates for contested positions will be solicited by the editor to provide their platforms as well.
4. All letters to the editor of a political nature must be received at the newspaper office at least 10 days before the election. (Two Saturdays prior to Election Day.)
5. The exception to the 10-day rule is a response to a previous letter of an attacking or derogatory nature. In the name of fairness, the newspaper will accept such a response after the deadline, provided it is written and delivered promptly to the editor’s desk (See No. 6). Responses may rebut charges, innuendos or misstatements of fact from the initial letter, but may not present new charges or level inflammatory counterattacks on the opposing political camp.
6. Under no circumstances will any election-related letter be published after the Friday immediately prior to Election Day.
7. In the case of questionable content (e.g. statements of fact that are suspect, assaults on a candidate’s character or moral standards, etc.), the newspaper will follow its established letters policy to satisfy its ethical and legal concerns. Any suggested changes to letters will be cleared with their authors.
8. All letters must be signed and include an address and telephone number. (Phone numbers are for questions and verification purposes only and will not be published).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.