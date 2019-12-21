It’s become a weekly thing, often daily.
Whether locally, or one of the many veterans I’ve spoken with and shared stories of across the country, it’s tough to learn they’ve passed away.
The death this week of Thomas Fetzer, and Robert Gudmundson in recent weeks, reminds us all how important it is to learn, and never forget the stories of the men and women that literally had a role in shaping history. They are but two. There are so many stories locally, and it’s imperative we pass them on, and never, ever forget.
Fetzer and Gudmundson were veterans of World War II. Fetzer was there on D-Day and engaged in some of the more historic battles in Europe. Gudmundson was mired in horrific combat in Italy, and was there for the Battle of Anzio that raged for months into the summer of 1944.
Every combat veteran is different when it comes to their lives, and their stories. Fetzer, even into his 90s, was never without a smile and a minute to chat. He never failed to lift my spirit, and when I received his obituary Friday morning, just as I have for so many, shed a little tear. I’ll always remember his jovial spirit and our encounters in the community.
Gudmundson was quiet and matter of fact in detailing his story. Both men had great memories and were great interviews. Sharing time with each, as with each veteran, is a privilege.
Our World War II veterans are leaving us quickly. None are younger than 90. Korean War veterans are into their 80s and 90s and Vietnam veterans — due in part to the length of the war and the scourge of Agent Orange — are leaving us at an alarming rate.
While there are those who work tirelessly to preserve the stories of these warriors, and the horror of combat they endured, too few take an interest these days. Let’s be blunt: We’re spoiled.
World War II veterans saved the world. Yes, they did. Were it not for the US involvement in the war, and the action of our many allies, the course of history would have taken a far darker turn. And, the America you know today would never have blossomed.
Korean War veterans endured the tactics of a brutal regime, and a flood of Chinese soldiers pouring across the border. Winters in Korea are notoriously dangerous and our fighting men were poorly equipped and still working with WWII-era supplies. South Korea today is a valued ally, and boasts a booming economy. Our troops deserve the credit.
Vietnam veterans, too, dealt with a brutal enemy in terrible conditions. Monsoons, thick jungles and primitive booby traps made every step dangerous, even life threatening for troops. The 10-year war was marred by politics, protests on the homefront and brutal combat on the ground.
When troops returned from Southeast Asia, they were greeted unlike any veterans before them, often returning to a home they no longer recognized. Protests and insults were largely the norm, and many shed their military uniforms for any semblance of anonymity they could garner.
Today, veterans from all conflicts are dealing with issues such as post-traumatic stress, bureaucratic red tape and adjustment to life as a civilian. Veteran suicides are a daily occurrence.
For years, whether addressing groups or just talking to people on the street, I remind anyone who will listen that support of veterans is so much more than yellow ribbons and parades. We make heroes of television stars, musicians and athletes. We pause for veterans on holidays, if then.
Luckily, many of our area schools embrace veterans in the community, and celebrate them. We need to ensure our children know their stories, especially the stories of those veterans leaving us in larger and larger numbers each day.
For the rest of us, though, the need to pause and remember is great. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the day-to-day rat race and forget how truly great each and every one of us has it.
We live in a great land due to the efforts of millions of men and women who dared take an oath, put on a uniform and carry a rifle. Without them, our world today would not be what it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.