Despite collecting record tax revenues, the federal government cannot withstand its present spending levels without serious repercussions. As the record-breaking federal debt continues unabated, it undermines the very foundation of our nation’s economic health.
This is nothing new and has been going on for years, but the tipping point is on the horizon.
In its annual “Long Term Budget Outlook” report the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), underscored how the national debt will surpass 100 percent of GDP by 2034, and 10-year budget deficits larger than expected.
It is no secret that this “fiscal can” has been kicked down the road so far that it was recycled and sent to China well before the tariffs, and then sold back to us as a cheap knife to slit our own throats.
Politicians have this uncanny urge to meddle in things they have no business touching. This past May in an effort to further increase revenues to the federal leviathan, the House by a vote of 417-3 passed the “Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act,” (S.E.C.U.R.E) that is expected to pass the Senate. In the Secure Act’s political crosshairs are changes to the inherited rules of Regular and Roth versions of the Individual Retirement Account (IRA), which have been around for over a generation.
Investing in an IRA or 401(k) is an act of trust in government. When yesterday’s politicians pass laws to encourage savings, future lawmakers must never raid that kitty. Rules on retirement savings are a contract that should never be broken – particularly as Social Security and Medicare slither toward insolvency proving we have not learned anything. Changing the laws after you have played by them makes our own government the greatest threat to property rights.
In an attempt to give her campaign for the Democratic nomination a boost, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has proposed her version of allowing Uncle Sam to reap the benefits of retirement accounts with the “Accountable Capitalism Act.” Warren’s plan would end the legal protection retirees have where corporate managers act in their best interests. Instead, they would serve political, rather than investors’ interests.
One comment in The Wall Street Journal summed it up par excellence:
Lizzie Warren took an axe.
And gave your pension 40 whacks.
When she saw what she had done.
She took every cent from your 4-0-1.
The Journal reports 72 percent of domestic stocks are in pension plans, 401(k)s and IRAs, and life insurance annuities. The nonprofit, Economic Innovation Group, says $3.8 trillion sits in investments that include real estate, private businesses and artwork.
Policy changes always start on the periphery as most transgressions do and then gradually devour everything in its path. A cadre of Democrats support Warren’s proposal, who must buy votes with freebies to survive, while thinking nothing of raiding the investments of those retired and those nearing retirement.
Politicians from both ends of the continuum understand the only real large source of revenue that grows and remains practically untapped are tax-deferred retirement plans. Every American should realize that democracy will not survive once politicians raid the public treasury for contemporary political gain.
If Democrats like Warren remain in office, people with private retirement accounts and or pensions will be deemed ineligible for Social Security. Uncle Sam will again reward irresponsibility and punish those who budgeted, sacrificed and saved.
Such a maneuver affords politicians to boast how they increased federal revenues, while feigning that they are not raising taxes.
What was once promised will no longer apply. Most politicians believe what you have is theirs to take and regulate how much you can keep that has always been rightfully all yours.
Under Obama, the Department of Labor and Treasury Department asked if people would turn over their retirement plans to Uncle Sam for an annuity. The feds have wanted to get their hands on your retirement for years and the Secure Act and Warren’s proposal are further proof.
Saving for retirement must not only be encouraged, but increased and diversified in order to lessen the dependency on the ever-shrinking Social Security Ponzi scheme that is hurling toward fiscal insolvency.
Democrats do indeed have a plan for your retirement funds, but that plan does not include you.
