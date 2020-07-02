New Jersey’s abrupt move to indefinitely postpone the scheduled Thursday resumption of indoor restaurant service was sparked, in part, by media images of outdoor dining and drinking destinations at the Shore crowded with patrons without masks. Faced with an uptick in coronavirus cases, Philadelphia last Friday made mask-wearing mandatory in public places; the city on Tuesday announced it will slow down its own reopening effort, set to begin Friday, by several weeks. As the pandemic’s first wave continues to churn, and caseloads spike across the country, a dozen states including Delaware have announced a “pause” in economic restart schedules as well.
It seems inexplicable that some Americans rightly appalled by shortages of personal protective equipment, including masks, for frontline workers at the start of the pandemic now seem nonchalant, even hostile, to using such gear to protect themselves and others. The so-called “war over face masks,” which has led to ugly confrontations between business owners and customers — including the shooting death of a Michigan security guard — may deter some people from putting on this necessary piece of protective equipment. Worse, the outright refusal to wear a mask has become a bizarre badge of honor among some who see conspiracy theories and nanny state tyrannies lurking behind sensible public health guidelines. Self-styled freedom fighters against masks risk infecting others, and being infected themselves, with an as-yet unstoppable pathogen. What sort of freedom is that?
The fact is that mask-wearing and other basic infection control tools such as testing have helped flatten a rising caseload curve in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and other states, and have enabled states and cities to emerge from lockdown in cautious phases. Even so, the pressure from businesses desperate to completely reopen after three lost months of income is understandable. The head of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association likened Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to delay indoor service to taking a sledgehammer to an entire industry.
But governors nationwide have had to devise their own approaches in the absence of clear guidance from the federal government. Inconsistent and sometimes incoherent messaging from a White House suspicious of science and consumed by reelection politics also doesn’t help. President Donald Trump’s reluctance to be seen wearing a mask — as if protecting oneself and others from viral infection was a sign of weakness — even alarms some of his supporters, including at Fox News. Video showing the methodical removal of social distancing advisory stickers on seats in the arena where the president held an underattended campaign rally June 20 in Tulsa, Okla., appeared to be a stunning signal of presidential, or presidential reelection, priorities.
But facts have a way of breaking through. Spurred by soaring numbers of new infections in Florida, the city of Jacksonville, where the Republican Party will hold its convention beginning Aug. 25, this week made mask-wearing mandatory for large gatherings. There is clear evidence that close and sustained indoor contact among large groups of people is a frighteningly efficient way for the coronavirus to find new hosts. Scientific fact, common sense, and common decency suggest that putting on a mask is a way individuals together can help defeat our common adversary. Not doing so is an act of surrender.
— Philadelphia Inquirer
———
Gov. Wolf got it right. Period.
Alarm bells are going off in Texas, Florida and California. In more than 30 states, the number of people infected with the coronavirus is rising. But Pennsylvania is not one of them.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top health expert, says the country is “facing a serious problem in certain areas.” He doesn’t want to lay blame, but it’s not hard to read between the lines. People are getting sick and dying in states that reopened too soon, closed too late and where governors didn’t move with enough courage and determination to save lives.
They bent to the pocketbook. And people died as a result.
That didn’t happen in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary Rachel Levine did the right thing. They took aggressive action to shut down businesses, keep people home and stop the spread of the virus in Pennsylvania.
The result? Fewer Pennsylvanians are dying.
“On a day when nearly every county in Pennsylvania is now in the green phase, the state reported a relatively low number of new coronavirus cases,” Ron Southwick wrote recently.
“Fewer people are being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals... The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is about a quarter of the peak in the spring.”
To put it bluntly, fewer of our grandmothers and grandfathers, mothers, fathers, aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers are suffering in hospitals or headed to the graveyard.
Now let’s take a look at the other places with governors who acted less decisively to save lives.
California, Texas and Florida are each reporting between 5,000 and 7,000 new cases each day. Things are so bad in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has suspended any further reopening of the state. He also has closed the bars again, as did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In Oregon, Nevada, Kansas, Louisiana, and North Carolina, governors are being forced to take a pause on reopening because their number of coronavirus cases is increasing.
Nationwide, almost 40,000 coronavirus cases were reported Thursday, June 25, surpassing the previous one-day high set on April 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.
This is bad. Real bad. To be clear, this is not just a question of more testing, this is a question of more people getting sick, heading into hospitals, where there is real fear there won’t be enough beds for them.
All of this could be happening here in Pennsylvania, had the governor and the secretary caved in to the protestors and lawmakers demanding freedom for the coronavirus to spread throughout our communities and kill more of our friends and neighbors.
In many ways, we could argue, Pennsylvania leaders haven’t gone far enough. Masks should be mandatory in public spaces and in crowds. Social distancing should be enforced in businesses, government buildings and public spaces. And there should be fines for those who insist their freedom takes precedence over some else’s life.
We Pennsylvanians should pay close attention to what is happening in other parts of the country where people put their pocketbooks above lives. This virus kills. It kills business owners, and it kills their customers. It even kills those young people who think they can frolic on the beach and crowd into bars, with only the old people getting hurt.
Let’s face it, Gov. Tom Wolf was right. Period. He was right to close down the state, try to get the virus under control and then slowly start reopening. And we should thank him for doing it.
If we follow the advice of the doctors and not rush back to life as normal, we just might get back to making money again far sooner than in Texas and Florida.
Wash your hands. Wear your masks. Stay six feet away from people in public places. That’s the key to making money again. It’s also the key to staying alive to spend it.
— Harrisburg Patriot News/Pennlive.com
