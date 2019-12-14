Each year for as long as I can remember, I’ve read aloud for the Rock-N-Read-Athon to benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center.
It’s on Lewisburg’s Late Shoppers Night and is a big part of the atmosphere which permeates the borough on the first Friday of December.
I’ve been perched on a stool in the window at Tastecraft on Market Street twice now. It’s great because the mic is on a countertop and you can spread out your material just like being on the radio.
I ran out of traditional holiday stuff a few years ago. But each year, I’ve managed to find something to read which somehow fits.
One time, I recited the “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree.” It’s about a Thanksgiving when the dump was closed. But it’s also about a time when many American men resisted the draft. Kind of nostalgic, if you think about it.
Then there was “The Catcher in the Rye.” It’s about a young man visiting New York City on a holiday break from prep school in “Agerstown, Pa.” The story is told entirely from his room in a mental institution. I’ve forgotten what I excerpted, but holiday angst always works.
This year I was almost stumped for something to read.
But for the love of Mike, this is what came to me in the middle of the night: Just about all of us wish for old times when the calendar hits December. Therefore, almost anything nostalgic will work. Especially if it has to do with baseball, possibly the only game that people love even more during the off-season.
So I read some historical stuff about Christy Mathewson, with all credit given to Eddie Frierson, author and performer of “Matty.” He did a marvelous job with it here a few weeks ago in his one-man show.
I also brought a gem from a compilation of journalism, fiction and photos called the Fireside Book of Baseball. It was an excerpt from ‘Raising Demons,” a memoir by the late Shirley Jackson, a great American writer and eccentric.
The piece is about when “the Little League” came to her town in New Jersey when she had a son of age to play.
Organized baseball for children was a big deal, as she told it. Life changed as families centered their entire lives around the great sign of progress which was the Little League. The best sledding hill in town was even bulldozed to make way for the ball field.
The chapter, “braves 10, giants 9,” was not a typo. The team names were not capitalized because they were youth teams.
Jackson described how the parents doted on the kids. But the kids were unmoved by all the fuss. It evoked scenes much closer to home and much closer to today. It all rang even truer when the moms got snippy with each other on opening day.
Two days later, I read “braves 10, giants 9” for my dad upstate. He loved it. That got us talking about my own Finger Lakes youth baseball experience.
For one season, I was on a team sponsored by Moses Realtors. I liked the name because Moses Realtors was like a real team nickname, not just “K of C” or “Federal Savings and Loan.”
I remember the Realtors were quite a democratic bunch. We played in sneakers, and thought kids who bought spikes were just showing off.
There were some blue collar kids and a fella named Dave, whose dad wrote sports for the local paper. Fred Johnson was African American. Phil’s dad owned a sauerkraut company in Oaks Corners. Mike Moses, the sponsor’s kid, also played. They were Syrian Orthodox.
Pete Hill, probably my best bud growing up, was Jewish. We were the campus brats. Both our dads were in the English department at the nearby college.
Pete also had that Osgood-Schlatter thing. He played the entire season at first base with one leg in a metal splint. It was awkward but he adapted.
Our best player was Nick Quartaro. He went to one of the parochial schools. Nick was our only all-star and hit a home run against Waterloo in the all-star game. I think they lost in the next round.
Nick, barrel-chested like Steve Balboni, was even better at football. He ended up playing for the University of Iowa and has been a full-time coach since. Stops have included Fordham, Northwestern and North Texas where he is now an assistant.
My skill level was abysmal. But for someone with so little talent, I took the game pretty seriously, yet almost never showed it.
One time our catcher tossed the ball back to the pitcher a little wildly and it rolled off the mound. The ball was live, of course, and the tying run and the winning run from the other team ran home when our pitcher kind of froze.
There was a big argument over whether the runners could advance. It took awhile to find a rule book and then it took even longer to find what they’d never find, a rule which said runners couldn’t advance. The teenager in the public address booth kept announcing something like, “An in-queery is underway. Please stand by.”
I cried when it was over and we’d lost. I didn’t play the next year, even though I was still eligible.
FYI: Shirley Jackson was a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, a baseball team which drew unusual fans and intellectuals years before the Boston Red Sox. Jackson, by her own admission, was also a witch. She purportedly put a spell on the New York Yankees to lose the 1949 World Series to the Dodgers. It didn’t take. The Yankees won it four games to one.
