Voters have a responsibility
Nov. 3 is rapidly approaching, and the people of this country will be faced with the greatest decision of their lifetime. America is in grave danger of becoming extinct. You have a choice to vote to keep America great by voting for President Trump or vote to destroy America by voting for former Vice President Biden.
I do not say this because of a party preference as I am registered as nonpartisan. I do my best to use my God-given intelligence to distinguish between right from wrong, good from evil, and truth from deception. Look at what the president has accomplished during his first four years while being attack by the Speaker of the House, the media, and the DNC. A president who had to manage the country through difficult times while facing impeachment proceeding after impeachment proceeding based on a fabricated dossier paid for by Hillary Clinton, the Russian hoax and a quid pro quo accusation that was completely ludicrous. He was accused of being racist, xenophobic, and unstable to name a few. Compare the president’s record to that of former Vice President Biden who has been in politics well over 40 years and eight of those 40 years as vice president. He lied about his education and that he graduated in the top 10 of his class. Time after time he degraded the black community and other ethnic groups. He leveraged taxpayers’ dollars in Ukraine when he told Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko that his country would receive U.S. aid once the top prosecutor Viktor Shokin was replaced. In an ABC News report last year, which also delved into the Bidens’ China dealings, journalist Tom Llamas called it “strange” that Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, which had been accused of corruption, had appointed Hunter Biden to its board of directors — and agreed to pay Hunter Biden’s company “more than a million dollars a year.” This was to stop a prosecution that involved his son Hunter, a true quid pro quo. Then there was the deal with China that yielded his son an exorbitant amount of money. It proved to be worthwhile for China, but devastating to America, with the lucrative deals Biden afforded them.
Former Vice President Biden is failing physically. They know he has the best possible chance of winning the election compared to any of the other candidates they have. They also know that the vice president will become the president because he will never be able to complete his first term if he makes it past the first day. Look at his eight years in the Obama administration. Did they make America great? No, they told us to get used to not having manufacturing in our country again. Why would you think he can lead America to greatness now when he did nothing for 40-plus years? He wants to eliminate fracking. He wants to stop all coal mining. He wants to spend millions if not trillions on the new clean deal. The worlds’ largest offshore wind farm is nearly complete and can power up to 1 million homes. These farms cover a massive area, and no one has talked about the negative impact they may have. Remember that every action has an equal reaction. Look how California is doing with renewable energy. They are experiencing controlled blackouts. He was bashed by Kamala Harris during the primary debates and then he turns around and picks her for vice president. Do you really think he made that choice? Take a long look at Kamala Harris’s history. She is pro-choice, wants open borders, defund, and dismantle the police department, close the prisons, dismantle ICE and the list goes on and on. Look at the streets of Baltimore, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Portland. Is this what we want in America? I hope not! In John 8:7 where the crowd was ready to stone the woman for committing adultery Jesus said “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to cast a stone at her.” To the BLM you know not what you do.
Cast your vote as you see fit but do it based on your intellect and not hate.
Clair Moyer, Lewisburg
———
Food security vs. sprawl
Food security is of urgent concern in the 21st century. Locally we experienced panic and food shortages during the COVID-19 shutdown, and appreciated the ability of our area to produce healthy food. Given tariffs, trade wars, and future pandemic crises, it is imperative that farms in Pennsylvania continue to sustain us; we no longer can or want to depend on imported food.
East Buffalo Township’s Planning Board is considering a proposal to change c.500 Agricultural Preservation acres to Agricultural Residential Zoning. East Buffalo Township currently has c.1,200 acres available for development; why allow more outdated and unhealthy sprawl?
The state of Pennsylvania officially recognizes the intrinsic value of farmland to Pennsylvania’s identity and economy. From Executive Order No. 2003-2 Agricultural Land Preservation Policy and the 21st Century Environmental Commission Report:
“It is the policy of the Commonwealth to protect ... “prime agricultural land” from irreversible conversion to uses that result in its loss as an environmental and essential food and fiber resource.
“We ... need to make sure our land use laws allow rural communities to remain rural. Recommendations are provided to ensure that farms and forests remain among preferred land uses in the next century.”
Judith Marvin,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.