People who have recovered from COVID-19 have a unique opportunity to help patients now suffering from the coronavirus. Health authorities need more of them to step up and donate blood plasma to make it happen.
In recent weeks, the demand for plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients — blood that includes antibodies they developed while sick with the virus — has outpaced the supply of it by about 2 to 1.
The plasma can be used in a handful of treatments to help current and future patients.
A Mayo Clinic project is using plasma from survivors in transfusions to help treat patients who are seriously ill with COVID-19. In other projects, plasma can be used to help develop antibody serums and other treatments meant to help treat ill people.
In most cases, to qualify for plasma donation, survivors will need to have been tested for coronavirus. While testing has been limited, medical officials know that many people have gotten sick and recovered without ever getting a test to definitively diagnose their virus case. This unfortunately limits the pool of potential donors.
While rooted in experience with similar convalescent plasma treatments used with other illnesses, the COVID-19 plasma projects are all experimental as the coronavirus is new and treatments are only being developed. But medical officials believe the plasma treatments are promising and hope more of the growing number of recovered patients will donate blood to help develop them.
With more than 2 million cases of coronavirus in the United States, there are more potential donors every day. Those who want to donate their plasma should talk with their doctors to find out whether they are eligible and where they can donate.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Philly’s FOP is like the Wizard of Oz: powerful and mighty until you look behind the curtain
As Philadelphia and the nation enter a third week of protests against police brutality, debates about how to reform policing are gaining momentum. But those debates will lead nowhere unless we dispel with the delusion that because police are funded with tax dollars, they will be accountable to the public. That’s a delusion because of a dangerous force: police unions that are actively fighting against change or accountability. That includes Philadelphia’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.
On Monday morning, while the rest of the country was facing a moment of reckoning with police brutality, the president of the FOP, John McNesby, and over 100 other members cheered Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna as he surrendered himself to face aggravated assault charges for beating a protester — on video. A second incident of brutality against a protester is being investigated.
Bologna has been at the center of controversy over police misconduct and force used by those under his command since the early 2000s. None of that prevented Bologna from being promoted to staff inspector.
The FOP has a long history of supporting cops who have been fired or demoted for offenses, including sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking, and lying under oath. The FOP is able to protect officers because of the arbitration process laid out in the contract. The arbitration panels are secret and rulings are final. An Inquirer investigation found that more than 100 questionable cops were rehired or had sanctions against them overturned through arbitration.
Police should have avenues to appeal management decisions and disputes. But there are models around the country for a more just appeal process: placing the burden of proof on officers, allowing civilian commissions to adjudicate police disciplinary matters, allowing appeals to go to court, or requiring that City Council approve arbitration decisions.
Some of these models could require changes to state law, but there is more that the city can gain at the bargaining table next winter before the one-year extension of the contract expires.
There is a perception that the FOP is an all-powerful political entity. That no longer seems to be the case. In 2017, the FOP shelled out nearly $50,000 on Rich Negrin and Beth Grossman campaigns in their effort to stop Larry Krasner from becoming DA. Negrin came in third. Hardly a show of force. Ninety percent of the FOP’s money spent on City Council candidates in 2019 went to support five candidates who lost.
The FOP is like the Wizard of Oz — it seems powerful and mighty until you look behind the curtain. There is nothing for Mayor Jim Kenney, or any other elected official, to be afraid of. Hopefully, they finally recognize it: This week, 14 members of Council and Kenney announced support to changes in arbitration, among other reforms.
Employees of the Philadelphia Police Department deserve a union to advocate for them. The FOP, however, time and again ignored racial and gender discrimination, as well as sexual harassment and assault. If officers in Philadelphia really want to be part of the solution, they have to demand change from their union — even if it means disbanding it and starting a new union from scratch.
— Philadelphia Inquirer
