Vote by mail is secure
I voted by mail in the primary election this year. It was easy, efficient, and very safe and reminded me of the days before electronic voting. I could take my time with the ballot and research each candidate before casting my vote.
County election offices do a great job making sure the ballot is safe and secure. I requested a ballot from the county on a form that required me to furnish my name, address, driver license or the last four digits of my social security number as well as my signature. When I mailed my application to the county elections office they verified my signature, assured I was a registered voter and checked the state health department to verify I had not died prior to voting. I casted my vote using two special envelopes that were bar-coded to my specific ballot request, so the election officials could track my ballot and verify the ballot matched the mailed envelope to assure it was returned securely. Once returned the voter list was updated so my precinct workers would know I had already voted and keep me from casting a second ballot on election day. I felt my paper ballot was much more secure than the electronic record of the past that could be tampered with electronically.
I plan on voting by mail in the general election in November because it is safe, convenient, and secure. I will vote as soon as I get my ballot and have confidence the postal service will deliver it on time. I can even check back with the county election office to make sure it has been received if I want.
I know some voters have concerns about voting in person because of Covid-19, especially the elderly. Many of us have friends and family members who have died. If you vote in person you know most of the poll workers are also elderly and high risk. With the minimal pay they receive you could consider these workers as civic minded volunteers. Please be respectful if you vote in person and wear a mask, for your safety and the safety of the poll workers. They will be wearing their masks and taking precautions to protect you.
The Pennsylvania State Legislature passed the Election Reform Act in October 2019, well before Covid-19. It was a bipartisan effort with nearly every member of the state legislature voting in support. A quote at the time from PA House Majority Leader, Bryan Cutler (Republican) - “The bill was not written to benefit one party or the other, or any one candidate or single election. It was developed over a multi-year period, with input from people of different backgrounds and regions of Pennsylvania. It serves to preserve the integrity of every election and lift the voice of every voter in the Commonwealth.”
Everyone still has the option to vote in person on election day. Voting by mail is a safe and secure option and especially convenient now during the pandemic. Do not let anyone confuse or scare you into not voting.
Don Wilver Sr.,
New Columbia
———
Promote unity
There he goes again... Clair Moyer shooting off his mouth again, saying Trump is a great man. Fake.
Clair Moyer would not vote for anyone not a Republican. Say something positive like unite.
Voting for Trump is not good for this country. Nothing but lies out of his mouth.
Hopefully he will be removed from office in shackles.
Eugene Neuhard,
Milton
———
Philly to Jersey and back
For over 20 years I have done a scholarship for the FFA students at Mifflinburg and sell things online to supply the funds. Last year I had an interesting experience. With what is being bantered around in the news I decided to share that story.
Sold an item to a woman in Maryland and after she "finally" got it she emailed the tracking to me. First went to Philadelphia then to New Jersey, back to Philadelphia and you guessed it right back to New Jersey. This happened four times in all until it eventually made its way to Maryland. I printed off a copy of the tracking and in good faith mailed it directly to the head person of the USPS in Washington D.C. A week later I got a nasty reply from that office upset that I even pointed this out to them. I then printed that response off and sent it to our representative in Washington with the thought that they could better understand some of the areas that need to be fixed with the postal service.
That being said I am proud to say I haven't missed a vote , even a primary, since I began voting in 1978. Twice I have even done the absentee vote and found that to be a very easy process.
I encourage everyone to vote no matter what avenue you choose. But would suggest if you decide the mail-in route to send it early.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.