Long after the coronavirus goes historical, the unquenchable disease that will wreak havoc with America will still be digging and heavily entrenched throughout our fruited plain.
It’s called zealous, over-the-top, government spending.
The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) that has been signed, sealed, and all but delivered, highlights how we don’t need Bernie Sanders to escort us to socialism, we are doing just fine on our own.
Where we once spoke in billions, now we talk in trillions.
The bipartisan bill has enough pork to feed well, everyone to a bite of $1,200 and with 330 million Americans that comes to nearly $400 billion. Add to that the $377 billion for small businesses, and the $260 billion for unemployment the cost is just over 1 trillion.
Why is an additional $1.2 trillion needed?
As if the coronavirus weren’t enough of a problem, CARES is laden with so much pork, it has infected Congress with Swine flu.
CARES holds the unique distinction of being the largest one-day expansion of government – ever.
Unprecedented times, indeed.
The Senate had agreed to a bill minus the lard until House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew in on her extortion broom demanding additions. Schumer caved and so did every Republican senator in order to pass this legislation without further delay, lest they get blamed. Exploiting a national crisis to lard up a bill funneling billions to bureaucracies that had nothing to do with the virus, while expanding government’s reach is criminal.
Democrats can’t let a crisis go to waste. It is part of their DNA as they fed their own pork pet projects that originally included increased funding for abortion. The 880-page pork laden CARES gives $150 billion to state governments; food stamps received a $25 billion increase; $12 billion for housing; $3.5 billion for childcare; $32 billion for education; $900 million for heating assistance; $50 million for legal services. The Energy Department scooped up $99 million, while the Forest Service nets $37 million. The bill shovels NASA with $60 million, and the National Archives is awarded $8 million.
The National Foundation on the Arts and the Humanities gets $75 million, and the Kennedy Center, after laying off musicians, still gets $25 million. Why can’t their patrons and donors support them like always? The bill also protects unions as companies receiving government funding are prohibited from renegotiating union contracts.
Never let it be known that Democrats don’t take care of their own.
Government does have a responsibility to intervene, but we should always be wary of any overreach because what is done today will affect what happens tomorrow. How we navigate our return to normalcy will be critical. Coronavirus has done enough damage, but making the cure worse than the disease is no answer.
It’s guaranteed that Democrats have every intention of making such spending customary and will kick and scream about any attempts at cuts in the future.
No one elects politicians to go on a shopping spree on the taxpayer’s tab.
If anything, CARES underscores how the executive branch should have the option of a line-item veto.
Striking out was Joe Biden who missed a golden opportunity to appear as a serious presidential candidate and the Democratic Party’s leader by overriding Pelosi and Schumer on the expansion of spending on non-essentials.
Bumbling Biden did anything but, proving he is nothing but a confused placeholder.
The infected to spending ratio does not warrant the federal outlay especially how the economy is being crippled. Using this contagion as an opportunity for a calculated money grab and government expansion is political skullduggery.
When everything is said and done, history will call it an overreach of epic proportion.
If the voters have not seen the light by now, they won’t. Ben Franklin’s prophetic words echo just as loud as they did when he spoke them well over two centuries ago, “It is a republic only if we can keep it.”
The virus has worked well for China. They forced the U.S. to borrow more money and schooled every American enemy how the nation can be brought to its knees in a very short time without firing a shot.
Expect more in the future.
