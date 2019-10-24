It’s a popular saying among those seeking transparency in government — local, state or national. It can be traced back to a book written in 1888, called “The American Commonwealth” by James Bryce.
Sunlight scares some. Darkness is good for the business of government, though, as a recent report by Spotlight PA and Caucus showed.
An independent, nonpartisan newsroom consisting of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive, Spotlight PA uncovered nearly $3.5 million in dark spending by lawmakers in Harrisburg. Weak campaign finance laws — among the weakest in the country the organization noted — assisted lawmakers, who linked spending to “credit cards” and “campaign expenses.”
Expenditures included dinners, foreign trips, clothing and even foreign trips, sporting events and country club memberships.
Spotlight PA requested receipts for the expenses, as elected leaders must keep track of credit card expenses while not being required to disclose additional details.
The $3.5 million was derived from campaign spending between 2016 and 2018.
All of this was sparked in July 2018 when reporters noticed Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati’s campaign credit card expenses included meals, travel, lodging and gifts, but little detail beyond that. After a simple request, it was six months before the records were provided.
That led to the identification of nearly 300 other campaigns that obscured spending, it was noted.
This is something every Pennsylvanian, in fact every American, should be alarmed to read. What this shows is an effort by elected leaders to play the system and use campaign finance laws and obfuscation tactics to mislead the public.
Lawmakers are elected to work for us, not enrich themselves or take advantage of the system. Gifts are an outrageous abuse of power and Pa. is too lax in prohibiting what in essence is a campaign contribution, or lobbying effort.
As much progress as Pa. has made in opening up records and shining a light on corruption, so much more needs to be done.
As seen this week, and throughout recent years in the area, some local governments have made it difficult for residents to obtain public records.
Are all requests legitimate? Certainly not, but government is responsible for providing public records when they are indeed public record.
If there’s nothing to hide, then open up, be forthright. And, that means immediately. No delays, no obfuscation.
