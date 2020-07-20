MILTON — Nancy L. Waughen, 83, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Ceril A. Waughen, 88, of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Ohesson Manor Nursing Home, Lewistown.
Nancy was born on July 12, 1936, in Lewisburg. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Dyer) Finck. Ceril was born Dec. 3, 1931, in Milton. He was the son of the late William and Martha (Reeder) Waughen.
Nancy and Ceril married in November 1957, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before her death in February.
Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Milton High School and a 1959 graduate of Temple University. She worked as a registered nurse with Dr. Robert Dix in Milton. Ceril was a 1950 graduate of Milton High School, and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He also worked for Milton Manufacturing and was a self-employed painter.
Together they were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton and both enjoyed attending all of their children and grandchildren’s sporting events. They were avid Penn State fans. Ceril was a member of the America Legion in Milton and the Pioneer Hunting Club in Potter County, where he enjoyed most of his hunting. Nancy enjoyed reading, baking and playing bingo. Ceril was an avid blood donor with the American Red Cross donating 37.6 gallons of blood.
They are the devoted parents of two sons, Todd Waughen and his companion Marcia Vera of Milton, and David Waughen and his wife Nicole of New Columbia; four grandchildren, Derek Waughen (Gabrielle) of North Carolina, Casey Huffman (Brad) of Delaware, Brock Waughen (Kristin) of Mifflinburg and Mackenna Miller of New Columbia along with six great-grandchildren Blake, Carter and Broden Huffman of Delaware, Adabelle and Sawyer Waughen of Mifflinburg, and Ryker Waughen of North Carolina.
Nancy is also survived by a brother, Jeff Finck (Marion) of McEwensville; and three sisters, Patricia Young of New Columbia, Janice Bailey (Robert) of Milton, and Jill Waltman (George) of New Columbia.
They were preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Whitmoyer; Ceril’s brother Donald Waughen, Ceril’s sister Melva Burns, and Nancy’s brother James Finck. Nancy and Ceril welcomed Ceril’s twin brother Cecil into Heaven on May 28.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the First Presbyterian Church in Milton with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., and the service from 11 to noon, and a military graveside ceremony to follow at the Milton Cemetery.
