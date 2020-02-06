MILTON — Jeffrey A Mixell Sr., 58, of Hepburn Street, Milton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Feb. 20, 1961, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late George Sr. and Lois (Neitz) Mixell. He was married to the former Angela Rider, who survives.
Jeffrey was a 1979 graduate of Milton High School and he worked for Breifogle’s Greenhouses in Lewisburg. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and swimming.
He is survived by his wife, Angela; a son, Jeffrey Mixell Jr. of Milton; three daughters, Victoria Hause of New Columbia, Jessica Mixell of Milton and Brandy Mixell of Milton; four brothers, George Mixell Jr. of Georgia, Grover Mixell of Georgia, Charles Mixell of Virginia, and Carl Mixell of Georgia; two sisters, Georgia Kurtz of Watsontown, and Sylvia Mixell of Milton; and three grandchildren, Gavin Hause, Devin Hause, and Bentley Mixell.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Mertz; and his beloved niece, Trudy Hollenbach.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Salvation Army, 30 Center St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. in Milton and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
