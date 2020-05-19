MILTON — Evelyn M. Erb, 84, formerly of Pine Street, Milton, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her daughter’s house in New Columbia.
Born Oct. 17, 1935, in McEwensville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ida Mae (Byers) Pfleegor. She was married in 1966 to the late Carl R. Erb.
Evelyn attended Warrior Run schools and worked at the Milton Shoe Factory, Montgomery Mills, and as a dishwasher at Milton Elementary School. She liked to read, do puzzles, do crafts and crochet.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Thompson of Linden, Joylene Braim and Husband Marty of Montgomery, and Roberta Starks and significant other, Chuck Fry of New Columbia; two sons, Paul Linn and wife Marie of Milton, and Thomas Erb and wife Michelle of Milton; a sister, Helen Wert of Millmont; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Hamm; a grandson, Michael Linn; and three brothers and two sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Forest Hill Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Butch Woolsey.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
