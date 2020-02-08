MILTON — Judith A. Campbell, 82, of Hepburn Street, Milton, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Born in Danville on July 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Sarah E. (Fetterhoff) Campbell.
Judith was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School and she worked in the accounting department at American Home Foods for over 40 years. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton. She enjoyed reading and gardening. She liked to go to the beach and she enjoyed going out for dinner.
She is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Blyler and husband, Derrick, of Lewisburg and Barbara Huff and husband, Ron, of New Columbia: a nephew, Kyle Huff, of New Columbia and a niece, Megan Huff, of York Haven.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William McNeal officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Those wishing to remember Judy can make contributions to Bethany UMC Fire Fund or The Milton Public Library.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com
