LEWISBURG — Arla G. Berger, 94, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
She was born Jan. 10, 1926, in Penn Township, a daughter of the late Artie Ray and Carrie Victoria (Hollenbach) Kratzer. On May 20, 1942, she married Keith E. Berger, who preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 1993. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Being raised on a farm, Arla spent much of her early years supporting her family and later raising and caring for a family of her own. She loved being outdoors and could always be found in the flower and vegetable gardens.
Spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was Arla’s passion in life. This couldn’t be more evident than her cherished New Year’s tradition to spend the evening with all her sisters.
Arla was a member of Dreisbach United Church of Christ, Lewisburg.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Wendy Berger and Dale and Beverly Berger, all of Lewisburg; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Marie and F. Earnest Snook, of New Berlin, and Dorothy Staley, of Milton; one son-in-law, David Beckley, of Lewisburg; two daughters-in-law, Rose Zeigler, of Carlisle, and Dr. Diane Zug, of Colorado; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one daughter, Gloria Beckley; three sons, Walter, Galen and Brian Berger; and two sisters, Ethel Wenrich and Bertha Hackenberg.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 with her pastor, the Rev. Nathan Druckenmiller officiating. Burial will follow in Dreisbach Church Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in Arla’s memory be made to either the Dreisbach United Church of Christ, 875 Dreisbach Church Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
