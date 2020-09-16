MILTON — Georgia M. Campbell, 52, of Old Farm Lane, Milton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Winfield.
Born April 17, 1968, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of Merrill Aikey and the late Linda (Phillips) Aikey. She was raised by Donald “Spike” Ketchem and the late Nancy Ketchem. She was married to the late Gordon “Soup” Campbell Jr.
Georgia was a 1986 graduate of Milton High School and she was employed at Hy-Line in Montandon.
Georgia liked to ride on motorcycles and was a member of Susquehanna Motorcycle Club and of the Ladies of Chapter 19. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and the Moose, all in Milton. She enjoyed crafting and watching murder mysteries. She loved boating and camping.
She is survived by two daughters, Latoya L. Hendricks of Milton, and Kyleah M. Hans of White Deer; three sisters, Tammy Hasko of Jerseytown, Kimberly Aikey of Sunbury, and Amanda Robol of Milton; and two brothers, Merrill Aikey III of Milton, and Jerry Aikey of Milton.
Georgia was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Aikey.
Services will be announced at a later date.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
