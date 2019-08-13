TURBOTVILLE — Melissa J. Zeiber, 52, of Turbotville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born March 16, 1967, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of John and Charlotte (Hause) Reynolds of White Deer.
Missy was a 1985 graduate of Milton High School and had worked as a cook for many restaurants in the area. She enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, canning and taking care of her pets.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Kevin Keiser of Turbotville; two brothers, John Reynolds of White Deer and Michael Reynolds of Milton; and a sister, Jennifer Reynolds of Williamsport.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
