A celebration of life for Cecil Waughen, who died May 28, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Kelly Township Park Pavilion, 1925 Fort Titzell Road, Lewisburg, with a picnic to follow.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he'll play at US Open, after all
- Wayward emu captured running through New Jersey city
- US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high
- President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel
- Trump: Widespread mail-in voting hard without funding USPS
- Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean; the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
- Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean; the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.
- Officer's widower charged with fraud in benefits collection
Most Popular
Articles
- Toddler dies after falling into pool
- Milton nursing center reporting 57 residents with COVID-19
- 18 COVID-19 cases in Milton nursing home
- Multiple injuries reported in Montour County crash
- Student plans rally to support president, law enforcement
- Ronald G. Keiser
- Milton schools on track to open Aug. 20
- Nursing center confirms 24 COVID-19 cases
- Warrior Run board sticks with plan, schools to reopen Aug. 20
- Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented