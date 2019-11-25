MILTON — Bonnie J. (Klingler) Fogelman, 77, of Milton, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, after a struggle with cancer.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1942, in Mifflinburg, and was the daughter of the late Adrian and Martha (Shiffer) Klingler.
On Jan. 7, 1972, Bonnie married the late Kenneth E. Fogelman and they celebrated 37 years of marriage together until his death on Aug. 28, 2009.
Bonnie retired as a private nurse’s aide and was an active member of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, for 32 years.
Bonnie is survived by two sons, Steven and Terry Fogelman; two daughters, Teresa Corbin and Laurie Woolsey; six grandchildren, Juanita, Julian, Dillion, Chloe, Andrew and Sean Fogelman; one great-grandson, Levi; three brothers, Maurice, David and Frederick; four sisters, Lena, Sally, Martha and Jane; and two aunts, Marion and Shirley.
A public viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by the funeral at 1. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
