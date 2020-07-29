Carl W. Swartz

MILTON — Carl Walter Swartz, 91, of Milton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Carl was born Nov. 10, 1928, on his family’s farm outside McEwensville He was the son of the late Raymond and Helen (Muffly) Swartz. Carl married Joeanna Krantz in 1954. They raised seven children on their farm near Milton and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2004. Joeanna passed away in 2006 from a long illness. Carl married Anne (Huttenstein) Smith of Milton in late 2007. They enjoyed eight years of marriage up until Anne’s passing in 2016.
Carl attended the McEwensville primary school and graduated from Milton High School in 1946. He farmed with his father Raymond for four years before attending the Pennsylvania State University and earning a degree in Agronomy in 1954. He subsequently served in the U.S. Army before returning to Milton to pursue a lifetime of dairy and grain farming, promoting no-till planting practices.
A life-long Lutheran and member of Follmer Lutheran Church, Carl served on church councils in various positions. He was a three-term chairman of Board of Supervisors of Turbot Township, a member of board of directors of the Farmers National Bank of Watsontown and Commonwealth Bank of Williamsport. Carl promoted restoration of the local ring-necked pheasant population over the past two decades. He was a member of the Penn State Alumni Association, the Holstein Association and a 20-gallon blood donor to the American Red Cross.
Carl is survived by four daughters, Anne Satteson (Robert) of Nescopeck, Donna Braun (John) of Lewisburg, Helen Mabus (Wayne) of Dillsburg, Mary Cleveland (Jay) of Pittsburgh; three sons, Michael (Caron) of Vienna, Va., Raymond (Atlee) of Oviedo, Fla., and Carl (Kristi) of Loveland, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Brad Smith of Petersburg, W.Va., Kimberly Winter (Barry) of Cogan Station, Kristin Page (Robert) of Wellsboro and Kelly Smith of Berkeley Springs W.Va.; and sister Eleanor Kurtz, Chicago, Ill.
Carl was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Taylor and a brother, Harold Swartz both of Watsontown.
A private, family-only viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Milton, Pa. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Follmer Lutheran Church grove and is open to the public, with the Rev. Thomas Glasoe officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Milton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Follmer Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
