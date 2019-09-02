Edward W. Rearick, 81, of Columbia Avenue, Milton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born Sept. 30, 1937, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Melvin and Minnie (Keiser) Rearick. He was married to the former Kathleen Yocca. His death breaks a marriage of 58 years.
Ed was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School and he worked in the maintenance department at Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee and later in the kitchen. Ed served six years in the National Guard. He was a “Mr. Fixit” and thought that if he couldn’t fix it then it wasn’t broken.
Ed was an avid golfer and was a member of Turbot Hills, then Wynding Brook Golf Club for over 50 years. He had eight career holes in one. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He was a master in the kitchen and his food will greatly be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; a daughter, Wendy Benfer and husband Jon of Danville; a son, Wayne Rearick of Milton; two brothers, Dennis Rearick of Milton and Carl Rearick of New Columbia; and a sister, Linda Russell of Milton.
Ed was preceded in death by two brothers, Bon Rearick and Donald Rearick; and three sisters, Loretta Rearick, Peggy Snyder, and Mable English.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 with the Rev. John H. Shaw III officiating. Inurnment will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.